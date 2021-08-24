Sustainability the key for ENGEL at FAKUMA

Sustainability will be the key concept of the ENGEL stand at Fakuma 2021, where ENGEL will showcase a process chain designed for the circular economy.

The Austria-based injection moulding machinery manufacturer will highlight decorated monomaterial food packaging and process regranulate from label waste. The 4200kN construction size of the ENGEL e-speed injection moulding machine will also be premiered. This advanced packaging application will combine extremely thin-walled injection-compression moulding with tier mould technology.

Ready-to-fill polypropylene margarine containers will be produced on-site. For this, a fully automated injection-compression moulding process will be used on an e-speed 420/90 injection moulding machine with integrated In IML. The companies collaborating in this presentation MCC Verstraete, Plastisud, Campetella, Mevisco and Borealis.

The aim is for ENGEL’s injection moulding machines and turnkey solutions to be tailored even more precisely to each application and achieve maximum overall efficiency. ENGEL e-speed injection moulding machines with hybrid injection unit and electric clamping unit combine very short cycles, maximum precision and very high injection speeds (up to 1200 mm per second), as well as operating with extraordinary energy efficiency. The innovative energy recovery system absorbs the energy used to slow down the movements of the mold plates and returns it to the motor, for example to accelerate the plates again.

The MCC Verstraete labels that will be used to make the margarine tubs at FAKUMA are interactive and based on Digimarc technology. From manufacturing to recycling to marketing, interactive labels offer added value since the consumer can be informed about the content and manufacture of the product and the packaging.

At FAKUMA, ENGEL will give a practical demonstration of how these monomaterial containers, as well as the waste generated during their manufacture, can be shredded and, with the raw material obtained, new products can be made.

The ENGEL stand will also show how recycling, thin-wall technology, energy efficiency and information transparency are key factors for the success of the circular economy.