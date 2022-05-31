Wickert Maschinenbau will demonstrate how high-quality elastomer moulded parts can be produced in both large and small volumes at the DKT event in Nuremburg, Germany (27-30 June 2022).

Wickert to exhibit IM alternatives at DKT WKP 100000

Wickert supplies customised, fully automated press systems for compression, transfer and injection transfer moulding processes. Its range of products and services includes component development, concept and feasibility studies along with overall planning that includes automation and general contracting.

Managing Director Stefan Herzinger will attend the event where he will speak about ‘Premium Presses for Premium Applications’ on Tuesday 29 June.

The presses of the Germany-based machinery manufacturer feature highly homogeneous temperature distribution on the hot plate surface coupled with exceptionally high precision in terms of plane parallelism and flatness. For this reason, the Wickert defines itself as ‘a performance leader for elastomer processing in presses’.

Compression moulding presses are suitable for producing large-format moulded parts made of silicone or cellular rubber. They can achieve absolutely homogeneous vulcanisation, maximum dimensional accuracy and the finest surface finishes.

Even for very thin-walled components and intricate products such as membranes with fabric inserts, compression moulding is a process-reliable and dimensionally stable fabrication method.

For high-volume production of small and micro precision parts, Wickert will also showcase its transfer moulding presses. These have the advantage that items can be produced on the basis of direct gating and thus high injection pressure, enabling moulds with hundreds of cavities to be reliably processed.

Large parts in volumes of more than 100 litres can also be produced economically in transfer presses. Short runners can also be used to produce high-quality parts with extremely narrow tolerances with reproducibility.

Generally, Wickert advises using a vacuum chamber when working with moulds with multiple cavities. Also, for many high-value pharmaceutical rubber parts, a vacuum chamber or a press integrated in the cleanroom is an essential requirement. One example is rubber vaccine stoppers for COVID vaccines. In 2021, the Wickert cleanroom pharmaceutical presses used to manufacture these were in high demand and the family-owned company recorded both the highest sales and the highest order intake in its history.