WITTMANN BATTENFELD launching Airmould 4.0 developments at K 2022

WITTMANN BATTENFELD first presented the new generation of the Airmould internal gas pressure technology at Fakuma 2021. New development targets have now been reached, and the competitive system has already been installed and tested on the premises of several customers.

× Expand WITMANN BATTENFELD Airmould 4.0 pressure control modules, central unit and manual operating panel.

Airmould is WITTMANN BATTENFELD’s solution to meet the need for saving resources and for light-weight construction, as well as for extremely short cycle times. Airmould internal gas pressure technology is a process by which nitrogen is injected into a mould cavity either partly or completely filled with plastic melt to form an internal cavity structure. In this way, lightweight parts can be produced within a short cycle time and with high-quality surfaces, while also saving resources.

WITTMANN BATTENFELD has been developing and producing the internal gas pressure technology at its facility in Meinerzhagen, Germany, since the late 1980s with aim to meet market demands. This applies to the new upgrade Airmould 4.0, by which WITTMANN BATTENFELD has taken an important step forward. Airmould 4.0 is the only internal gas pressure system that functions without a large control cabinet taking up space on the production floor. The modules required are around 15 per cent smaller than previous versions and can be mounted and used flexibly on every type of injection moulding machine, the company stated.

Another advantage is that the technical expertise for both the injection moulding machine and the Airmould system come from a single source. In fact, Airmould 4.0 can not only be integrated into the B8 control system of an injection moulding machine for easier operation, but also into machines of other brands via the uniform operating panel of the WITTMANN Group.

WITTMANN BATTENFELD customers using internal gas pressure every day have confirmed that the development targets have been defined and pursued correctly. The company therefore looks to exploit further market potential with Airmould 4.0 under present production conditions.

Those interested are invited to see the technology in action during K 2022 (Hall 15, Booth C06) and those purchasing will receive application technology support in introducing Airmould. Prospective buyers can also see the advantages of Airmould 4.0 for themselves on Wittmann Interactive.