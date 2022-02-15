WITTMANN BATTENFELD showcasing latest IM technology at Plastimagen

From 8-11 March, WITTMANN BATTENFELD will demonstrate its ultra-modern injection moulding technology, alongside its range of automation and auxiliary equipment, at Plastimagen in Mexico.

× Expand WITTMANN BATTENFELD WITTMANN BATTENFELD showcase latest IM technology at Plastimagen EcoPower Xpress 400

Due to the positive development of the Mexican market, Plastimagen has become an important platform for WITTMANN to present its latest technologies. This year, the exhibition programme will focus on its competence in areas such as its electric high-speed EcoPower Xpress machines, light-weight technology, playful presentation of its automation expertise, and a representative cross-section of its of auxiliary appliance range.

On a SmartPower XL 120/525, the production of a coat hanger with a single-cavity mould supplied by Haidlmair will be shown using the AIRMOULD internal gas pressure process. The AIRMOULD interface, as well as the W818 robot, a gravimetric GRAVIMAX primus 14 blender and an ATON plus 70 dryer, are all integrated in the machine’s UNILOG B8 control system.

The company’s expertise in the field of lightweight technology will also be shown at a separate demonstration booth, where visitors will be offered detailed information about the new AIRMOULDNext technology and the CELLMOULD structured foam process. Both these processes enable significant cuts in material input.

WITTMANN BATTENFELD will also present a high-speed EcoPower Xpress 400 equipped with a W833 pro robot. Developed for thin-walled applications with large volumes, such as those in the packaging industry, the EcoPower Xpress 400 presented at the fair will produce spoons with a 32-cavity mould within a cycle time of six seconds.

The exhibits will also include a machine from the all-electric EcoPower series with 1,800 kN clamping force. On this machine, a mould supplied by Erreka will be producing parts from PA66 for the automotive sector.

In addition to the robots and auxiliary appliances connected to the machines on display, numerous robots and auxiliaries from WITTMANN will also be shown as stand-alone solutions at the event.