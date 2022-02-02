KIEFEL GmbH’s commitment to has continued to pay off with an ABB international European Value Provider Award in the Sustainability category, recognising the development achievement of the NATUREFORMER KFT 90 machine, on which products made from natural fibres can be formed.

× Expand Kiefel Kiefel receives ABB European Value Provider Award L-R: Gabi Guter-Johansen, Local Business Line Manager General Industry at ABB; Andrea Cassoni, Managing Director Business Line General Industry; Thomas Halletz, CEO of Kiefel; and Cornelia Frank, Head of Sustainability at Kiefel.

Thomas Halletz, CEO of KIEFEL GmbH, said: "We are very pleased to be the first company to win this award in the sustainability category. This underlines the great innovative strength that underlies our technologies."

Andrea Cassoni, Managing Director of the General Industry division at ABB, added: "As a mechanical engineering company, Kiefel is exemplary in terms of sustainability. The technology of the KFT 90 is an example of this, because the machines can be used to produce packaging from renewable and biodegradable raw materials or plant waste – combined with the highest possible energy and resource efficiency."

In certain fields of application, the packaging can be an alternative to conventional plastic packaging.

Cornelia Frank, Head of Sustainability at Kiefel, said: “We have always attached great importance to the most energy-saving and resource-saving technologies in our machines. In the last two years, however, we have integrated the sustainability aspect even more into our actions.”

With the KFT 90, Kiefel was the only machinery manufacturer to make it into the finalists of the renowned German Sustainability Award for Design in December. The award recognises groundbreaking contributions to the transformation into a sustainable future and bases its criteria on the goals of the 2030 Agenda.

Frank continued: "The award recognises our technology in the natural fibre sector, but Kiefel is increasingly committed to sustainability on many levels. That is why the company also participates in various initiatives to improve the recyclability of plastics, such as HolyGrail and PrintCYC.”