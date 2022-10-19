KraussMaffei launches two 3D printers at K 2022

Additive manufacturing for industrial use is one of the key innovations from KraussMaffei on display at the K show. The rumoured launch into the 3D printing space was confirmed today at a press conference by Michael Helneder, Head of Additive Manufacturing Customer Success.

Named powerPrint and precisionPrint respectively, the 3D printers represent a fourth business area for the Munich-based machine maker, which currently specialises in extrusion, injection moulding and reaction process equipment.

The firm hopes to be able to target new applications in plastic granulate and resin-based 3D printing materials. The two printers are targeted at plastics processors, as well as users from other industries such as medical technology, the construction industry and the foundry industry, this creates new market opportunities.

KraussMaffei CEO Dr. Michael Ruf said: “KraussMaffei is opening up additive manufacturing technology for industrial production. Using our expertise gleaned from series production of plastic parts, we are designing efficient system concepts and appropriate solutions for every component, regardless of the technology. For us, this is about taking our capacity for productivity, quality and efficiency in industrial plastics processing and applying it to additive manufacturing solutions."

The first of the two launches, powerPrint, is an extruder-based system for processing thermoplastic granulates for large-format additive manufacturing up to 10 m³.

Rolf Mack, Head of Additive Manufacturing, said in a statement: “The advantage for customers is two-fold: optimum component properties are achieved at favorable material costs; and short setup times and the use of common software solutions for print preparation also enable rapid implementation from component design to printing. In developing this, our goal was optimal application-specific processing of thermoplastic materials to ensure production according to industrial standards.”

powerPrint reportedly offers high discharge rates at fast printing speeds, enabling short throughput times for large components. Splitting printing and milling allows flexibility and system utilisation at favorable investment costs. A variety of fibre-reinforced plastics and compounds can be processed.

At K, powerPrint will be producing a complex component at the KraussMaffei booth – although further details have not been released. The official unveiling will take place at 16:30 today on the KraussMaffei stand. Application samples from the foundry industry will also be on display.

The second machine, precisionPrint, is a stereolithography-based printer, targetting industrial-scale automated production. The system uses printing resins and laser curing.

precisionPrint is suited to personalised products and smaller production batches. Mack said: “Production with almost no material loss and great design possibilities – we bring these additive manufacturing advantages from prototyping to industrial series production of plastic components. Together with our customers, we rethink plant concepts and find efficient additive manufacturing solutions for a wide range of application areas.”

“Next year, we will enter an intensive test phase with beta customers, after which the printers will be available on the market.