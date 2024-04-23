Arburg bring its new electric machine to the Asian market

Key Highlights:

Arburg is premiering its Allrounder Golden Electric Evo series at Chinaplas 2024.

The electric machines combine the "Made by Arburg" quality seal known throughout the global market with an affordable price and short delivery times for Asian customers.

Arburg set the initial course for its "local-to-local" activities back in 2020, with the opening of the Arburg Technology Factory (ATF) in Pinghu.

The Allrounder Golden Electric Evo series is premiering at Chinaplas 2024 and is fully tailored to Asia. The electric machines combine the "Made by Arburg" quality seal known throughout the global market with an affordable price and short delivery times for Asian customers. In action at the trade fair in Shanghai will be an Allrounder 470 E Golden Electric Evo, demonstrating a sophisticated LSR application automated with a Flexlift 10 linear robotic system, also specially designed for Asia.

Arburg set the initial course for its "local-to-local" activities back in 2020, with the opening of the Arburg Technology Factory (ATF) in Pinghu. Initially, activities focused on adapting Allrounder machines to customer-specific requirements and implementing turnkey systems in cooperation with local suppliers of moulds and peripheral equipment. This was followed in 2023 by the Flexlift linear robotic system and now the Allrounder Golden Electric Evo. Both product series are specifically tailored to the requirements of customers in Asia, and are also exclusively available there.

Assembly in the ATF ensures quick availability of the entry-level electric machines. The portfolio includes the sizes 370, 470, 520 and 570, which cover clamping forces ranging from 600 to 2,000 kN. The injection units range from size 100 to size 800, for shot weights of up to around 430 grams of PS.

Precision, speed and energy efficiency

The Allrounder Golden Electric Evo is extremely precise, thanks to its high-quality injection units. The servo-electric drives for "inject", "dose" and "open and close mould" deliver fast acceleration, high speeds, and simultaneous movements, all of which add up to short cycle times. Compared to standard hydraulic machines, the dry cycle times are up to two seconds shorter. What's more, the energy requirement can be reduced by up to 50 per cent with the toggle-type clamping unit, the high efficiency of the servo-electric drive and recovery of braking energy.

Just for Asia: The Flexlift robotic system

Another product designed for the Asian market is the Flexlift, a reliable, quick and precise robotic system that offers excellent value for money. Its minimal height and telescopic design also make it suitable for confined spaces. Powerful servo motors ensure highly dynamic and precise performance of the vertical mould-entry axes. This enables fast removal, accurate and vibration-free movements and short cycle times. In addition, the automation and application experts in the ATF in Pinghu develop turnkey and tailored complete solutions in cooperation with local partners. An example is the Chinaplas exhibit for LSR processing.

Heat- and media-resistant LSR components

An electric Allrounder 470 E Golden Electric Evo with 1,000 kN of clamping force, LSR cylinder and vacuum equipment will produce valves made of liquid silicone rubber for use in cars. The material Elastosil (Shore hardness 50 A) from Wacker is resistant to heat and media, and also offers good resilience and a consistently high performance. Using an 8-cavity mould from Chinese partner Gaoyuan, eight LSR components, each weighing 0.8 grams, are produced in a cycle time of around 55 seconds.

Injection is sprueless and performed directly via a pneumatic cold runner system. The LSR dosing unit is supplied by Arburg's partner 2KM. A Flexlift 10 linear robotic system gently removes the moulded parts from the mould and places them on a conveyor belt.