battenfeld-cincinnati showcases quartet of advancements at NPE 2024

Key Highlights:

battenfeld-cincinnati has expanded its solEX NG series by introducing a smaller model, the solEX NG 45. This addition offers high-quality extrusion for food-grade plastics like HDPE and PP, achieving up to 40% higher output with reduced energy consumption.

The company's advanced extrusion technology, including the solEX NG series and OptiMelt static mixer, ensures efficient plasticisation and high-quality production of these large pipes.

The twinEX 93-34 extruder allows for direct dosing of chalk into PVC formulations, resulting in pipes with a high filler content that are cost-effective and environmentally friendly.

Next-generation extruders from battenfeld-cincinnati have long since established themselves in the market. High output rates at low screw speeds, effective melting performance with low melt temperatures plus a reduced pressure profile and consequently less wear on machines – these are the benefits provided by the high-speed solEX NG series. At NPE 2024, the extruder specialist is now rounding off this series downwards by adding a new solEX NG 45 to the four existing models solEX NG 60, 75, 90 and 120 .

Expand battenfeld-cincinnati solEX45

This latest and smallest model, solEX NG 45, just like the larger models of the series, has a processing unit consisting of an internally grooved barrel combined with a matching screw geometry. The process technology advantages resulting from this combination ensure an extra-high-quality standard for the extruded semi-finished product. When processing HDPE, these extruders also achieve a 25 % higher output and for PP even of up to 40 %. And in addition to that with reduced melt temperatures of about 50 °F below those in conventional extruders.

Another advantage resulting from the innovative processing unit of the NG series is the reduction in energy consumption, which is around 15 % lower than the previous solEX series. Consequently, this successful series offers advantages not only in terms of process technology, but in terms of higher energy efficiency as well.

Large-diameter pipe line expertise

Giant pipes with a diameter of 106 inches can be produced with the extrusion lines recently sold to north-east Africa. With its foray into the new dimension of 106 inches large PE pipes, the extrusion line manufacturer battenfeld-cincinnati has set a new record. These are the first complete lines capable of producing pipes of this size and quality. The design incorporates both the company's unique overall system expertise, which intelligently combines the individual components from the material dosing system to the cutting unit without interface problems, and its decades of experience in the construction of large-diameter pipe systems. Continuous optimisation to reduce sagging and thus increase pipe quality speaks for itself, as do mechanical engineering aspects that simplify the transport and assembly of the large components.

With the new lines, the two customers will expand their product range to include large pipes with an enormous diameter of 106 inches and thus meet the increasing demand for high-performance fresh water and wastewater systems. Plastic pipes play a major role here, as they are easier to install due to their lower weight compared to concrete pipes, are resistant to corrosion and chemicals and cannot be damaged by tree roots in the ground. In other words, they are functional and durable.

In order to be able to produce pipes in these dimensions, high-performance extruders that can homogeneously plasticise the melt material are required. For some years now, battenfeld-cincinnati has been relying on the solEX NG series, which achieves up to 25 % higher output compared to previous versions. Thanks to the process engineering design with an internally grooved barrel and matching screw and grooved bushing geometry, the extruders operate with a reduced axial pressure profile, which ensures low wear. At the same time, high specific output rates at low screw speeds and temperatures reduced by around

10 °C guarantee effective but gentle melt processing. The OptiMelt static mixer, which is installed between the extruder and the die, achieves a further 10 °C reduction in temperature. The tool itself is a helix pipe head, which, with its two-stage concept, ensures optimum melt distribution with low pressure build-up. Finally, the effective internal pipe cooling supports the stable outlet of the melt from the die. The entire unit thus ensures minimised sagging effects, which is particularly important for large pipes and their logically high weight in order to guarantee optimum wall thickness distribution without ovality.

Needless to say, that the downstream components are also designed for the large dimensions and also meet the requirements for low energy consumption. The vacuum and spray baths work solely with frequency-controlled vacuum pumps, which consume around 50 % less energy than conventional systems. At the same time, a closed water circuit in the complete calibration system ensures minimised water consumption of just 4.41 gpm.