battenfeld-cincinnati showcases quartet of advancements at NPE 2024

- battenfeld-cincinnati has expanded its solEX NG series by introducing a smaller model, the solEX NG 45. This addition offers high-quality extrusion for food-grade plastics like HDPE and PP, achieving up to 40% higher output with reduced energy consumption.
- The company's advanced extrusion technology, including the solEX NG series and OptiMelt static mixer, ensures efficient plasticisation and high-quality production of these large pipes.
- The twinEX 93-34 extruder allows for direct dosing of chalk into PVC formulations, resulting in pipes with a high filler content that are cost-effective and environmentally friendly.
battenfeld-cincinnati adds small model to complete its solEX NG series
Next-generation extruders from battenfeld-cincinnati have long since established themselves in the market. High output rates at low screw speeds, effective melting performance with low melt temperatures plus a reduced pressure profile and consequently less wear on machines – these are the benefits provided by the high-speed solEX NG series. At NPE 2024, the extruder specialist is now rounding off this series downwards by adding a new solEX NG 45 to the four existing models solEX NG 60, 75, 90 and 120 .
This latest and smallest model, solEX NG 45, just like the larger models of the series, has a processing unit consisting of an internally grooved barrel combined with a matching screw geometry. The process technology advantages resulting from this combination ensure an extra-high-quality standard for the extruded semi-finished product. When processing HDPE, these extruders also achieve a 25 % higher output and for PP even of up to 40 %. And in addition to that with reduced melt temperatures of about 50 °F below those in conventional extruders.
Another advantage resulting from the innovative processing unit of the NG series is the reduction in energy consumption, which is around 15 % lower than the previous solEX series. Consequently, this successful series offers advantages not only in terms of process technology, but in terms of higher energy efficiency as well.
Large-diameter pipe line expertise
Giant pipes with a diameter of 106 inches can be produced with the extrusion lines recently sold to north-east Africa. With its foray into the new dimension of 106 inches large PE pipes, the extrusion line manufacturer battenfeld-cincinnati has set a new record. These are the first complete lines capable of producing pipes of this size and quality. The design incorporates both the company's unique overall system expertise, which intelligently combines the individual components from the material dosing system to the cutting unit without interface problems, and its decades of experience in the construction of large-diameter pipe systems. Continuous optimisation to reduce sagging and thus increase pipe quality speaks for itself, as do mechanical engineering aspects that simplify the transport and assembly of the large components.
With the new lines, the two customers will expand their product range to include large pipes with an enormous diameter of 106 inches and thus meet the increasing demand for high-performance fresh water and wastewater systems. Plastic pipes play a major role here, as they are easier to install due to their lower weight compared to concrete pipes, are resistant to corrosion and chemicals and cannot be damaged by tree roots in the ground. In other words, they are functional and durable.
In order to be able to produce pipes in these dimensions, high-performance extruders that can homogeneously plasticise the melt material are required. For some years now, battenfeld-cincinnati has been relying on the solEX NG series, which achieves up to 25 % higher output compared to previous versions. Thanks to the process engineering design with an internally grooved barrel and matching screw and grooved bushing geometry, the extruders operate with a reduced axial pressure profile, which ensures low wear. At the same time, high specific output rates at low screw speeds and temperatures reduced by around
10 °C guarantee effective but gentle melt processing. The OptiMelt static mixer, which is installed between the extruder and the die, achieves a further 10 °C reduction in temperature. The tool itself is a helix pipe head, which, with its two-stage concept, ensures optimum melt distribution with low pressure build-up. Finally, the effective internal pipe cooling supports the stable outlet of the melt from the die. The entire unit thus ensures minimised sagging effects, which is particularly important for large pipes and their logically high weight in order to guarantee optimum wall thickness distribution without ovality.
Needless to say, that the downstream components are also designed for the large dimensions and also meet the requirements for low energy consumption. The vacuum and spray baths work solely with frequency-controlled vacuum pumps, which consume around 50 % less energy than conventional systems. At the same time, a closed water circuit in the complete calibration system ensures minimised water consumption of just 4.41 gpm.
A brand new feature is that all downstream components are now only 4 m long, meaning that they can be easily transported to their destination and only need to be joined together.
At the booth W3161, the team of experts will be providing information about the specific advantages of large-diameter pipe systems and, if requested, will be presenting the Fast Dimension Change (FDC) system, which can be integrated into any pipe line and allows the pipe dimension to be changed automatically during ongoing operation. FDC systems give the pipe manufacturer maximum flexibility and therefore cost-effectiveness.
The high-speed extruder celebrates its 20th birthday
This year marks a special anniversary. Developed in 2003 and continuously refined since, the new generation of extruders, also known as Highspeed Extruders, is now globally recognised as a proven solution in the production of thermoforming sheet from PP or PS. Moreover, this type of extruder has found applications in the production of industrial boards or in the furniture industry, extending to the feeding of pyrolysis reactors for recycling post-consumer waste.
True to the motto "One size fits all," today, 6 types of extruders with the optimal screw diameter of 3 inches (75 mm) are built, differing only in screw speed and drive power. This ensures a wide range of applications, serving as a high-performance primary extruder or a suitable co-extruder, typically ranging from 400 to 4,000 lbs/h in output.
Since the drive power input directly translates to the melting of plastics during extrusion, no additional external heating is required. Thus, this extruder significantly and sustainably contributes to energy savings and the reduction of the carbon footprint in film production.
Operators particularly appreciate the ease of use, short start-up or changeover times, as well as simple maintenance. Despite its comparatively small size, this machine efficiently operates even at higher outputs without requiring additional floor space.
Visitors to NPE2024 are welcome to congratulate the now matured birthday celebrant, showcased at Booth W3161.
Direct dosing of chalk supports sustainable extrusion process
Flexibility, process stability and minimised wear are only some of the advantages resulting from the production of PVC pipes with high filler content using the solution currently being presented by battenfeld-cincinnati. At its booth W3161, the extrusion specialist is showcasing the twinEX 93-34 parallel twin screw extruder model for processing up to 100 parts of chalk without premixing.
High proportions of filler chalk make PVC pipes, which are primarily used as sewer pipes, not only cheaper, but also reduce the use of fossil resources. At the NPE 2024, battenfeld-cincinnati is presenting the ideal solution for manufacturing PVC pipes with a high filler content. A basic PVC formulation and the filler material are fed separately to the production line. The individual components are then put together in a collection hopper and subsequently blended with each other in the cold mixer connected to it. After mixing, the finished formulation is passed on to the feed opening of the extruder via a vertical dosing unit. Both the mixing ratio and the entire material throughput are gravimetrically monitored and controlled. All containers along the chalk transport and chalk dosing line are equipped with agitators. Thus, the filler material is kept in motion along the entire route to prevent bridging.
A twinEX 93-34 parallel twin screw extruder serves as processing unit for the PVC formulation. The processing unit features a specially adapted screw geometry with anti-wear protection to transport and plasticise the blend evenly and homogeneously. The advantage of this solution is its chalk content variability ranging from 30 to 100 parts, which can be easily adjusted at any time and at short notice to the formulation required for the specific product. A further benefit of direct gravimetric chalk dosing is the enormous process stability, which ensures a high-quality end product. Finally, the process eliminates the need for premixing of PVC and chalk in a heating/cooling mixer. This process change involves several benefits. Central heating/cooling mixers can be kept smaller in size, or any mixing capacities which become free can be made available to other production lines. De-mixing during material transport can be prevented, since the filler material is fed to the production line directly after transport.
With the combination of an extruder and a gravimetric metering unit shown at the fair, solid PVC pipes with filler content can be produced using a mono-layer pipe die. For 3-layer pipes with a filled middle layer and external layers without filler content, battenfeld-cincinnati offers the appropriate three-layer pipe dies and conical co-extruders. In this way, pipes up to 15.7 inches in diameter can be produced economically and resource-efficiently, which of course can also be recycled after the end of their service life.