Borche drives performance in energy-efficient moulding

As a specialist in servo-drive injection moulding machines, Borche Machinery leverages advancements in servo motor technology to continuously improve the energy efficiency of its machines. This translates to lower operating costs for their customers without compromising on performance.

One key advantage of Borche machines is their two-platen design, specifically featured in the Borche BUV series. Compared to traditional toggle lock machines, this design significantly reduces the machine's footprint.

Moreover, Borche's injection moulding machines are suited to a range of industries, including automotive, home appliances, building products, containers, medical products, and many more.

Borche works closely with material suppliers to ensure its machines are universally compatible with all engineering materials in order to deliver the ultimate plasticising performance. This includes both the geometry and design of the machine screw and plasticising unit.

In one case study, Borche assisted with the application of a large 2K automotive component. The component involved a main body made of glass-filled nylon and a secondary seal made of TPR. Borche's machines successfully bonded these two materials whilst meeting the car manufacturer's strict requirements.

By actively monitoring and supporting the development of new material processes, Borche can focus on further reducing component weight to ensure its machines remain compatible with the technology involved.