Borche enhances energy efficiency in roofing products manufacturing

Key Highlights:

Hambleside Danelaw invested in new Borche machinery, the Borche Bi400 ton machine, to advance its roofing manufacturing.

The recent investment in Borche's equipment marks a significant step towards greater energy efficiency and sustainability.

The machine is designed to optimise energy usage while maintaining exceptional performance, aligning perfectly with Hambleside Danelaw's dedication to quality and environmental responsibility.

× Expand Borche

Hambleside Danelaw, a prestigious name in the roofing products industry, welcomed the Borche Bi400 ton machine to its Daventry site in Northants. Since 1976, Hambleside Danelaw has been at the forefront of supplying high-quality roofing solutions for both commercial and residential buildings. The recent investment in Borche's equipment marks a significant step towards greater energy efficiency and sustainability.

The Borche Bi400 ton machine is a testament to the company's commitment to providing innovative and eco-friendly manufacturing solutions. This machine is designed to optimise energy usage while maintaining exceptional performance, aligning perfectly with Hambleside Danelaw's dedication to quality and environmental responsibility. Its advanced technology ensures precise control over the injection moulding process, reducing waste and enhancing production efficiency.

Expand Borche

One of the standout features of the Bi400 ton machine is its energy-saving servo motor. This technology significantly cuts down on energy consumption, ensuring that only the necessary amount of power is used at any given time. For Hambleside Danelaw, this translates to lower operational costs and a reduced carbon footprint. The machine's efficient cooling system further contributes to energy savings, minimising the overall environmental impact of their manufacturing processes.

Moreover, the Borche Bi400 ton machine is equipped with an intelligent control system that optimises cycle times and improves product consistency. This means Hambleside Danelaw can produce roofing products more quickly and with greater uniformity, enhancing their ability to meet market demand while maintaining the highest standards of quality.

Hambleside Danelaw's decision to incorporate our Bi400 ton machine into their manufacturing process is a forward-thinking move that underscores their commitment to innovation and sustainability. At Borche, we are honoured to support their journey towards a greener, more efficient future in the roofing products industry.