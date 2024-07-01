Glazpart continues to invest to maintain highest manufacturing quality

Glazpart, a plastic component manufacturer, has recently further invested in excess of £300k for more advanced machinery to continue its production growth to the very highest manufacturing standards.

× Expand Glazpart Glazpart's Hurco Five Axis Swivel Head and Rotary Table

Glazpart’s latest investment is the Hurco Five Axis Swivel Head and Rotary Table.

Offering maximum flexibility, the new machine has multiple advantages, starting with the machine’s design configuration that utilises a torque B axis swivel head and C axis style rotary table. The generous size of the rotary table provides maximum versatility because you can use the extra table space for secondary operations or 3-axis work. With high cutting feed rates (with patented high-speed motion technology), Glazpart can continue to manufacture plastic components using the fastest cutting technology while producing the best surface finish.

On Glazpart’s latest acquisition, Dean Bradley, sales director commented: “We are pleased to continue to invest in our manufacturing to make sure they have high quality products readily available. Glazpart is experiencing sustained long-term growth on all fronts. As demand increases our production, warehousing and distribution always has to be well equipped to deliver quality products on time.

"Our level of investment will continue to make sure our manufacturing facilities are at the highest end of market so we can continue to supply the best for our customers.”