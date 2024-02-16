Haitian UK Launches 5th Generation Of Injection Moulding Machinery

Key Highlights:

Haitian UK announces the launch of its 5th Generation of Injection Moulding Machinery.

Using AI algorithms and the latest sensor technology, the company is achieving intelligent optimisation of production processes and giving its machines the ability to self-recognise, self-adapt, self-decide, and self-reconstruct.

The Generation 5 range is equipped with a wide range of flexible integration functions as standard.

This new series of machines from Haitian and Zhafir, combines numerous high quality software and hardware innovations, paving the way for an age of intelligent, connected manufacturing. The inclusion of electric charging, on all machines, as standard, raises the bar still higher.

Smart Machine Technology

Smart features are included as standard options, with no additional charges or subscriptions.

HT Inject: Enables improved product weight variance

Enables improved product weight variance HT Energy: Intelligent Energy Management. Display and management refinement of energy consumption. Establishment of an energy-saving ecosystem.

Intelligent Energy Management. Display and management refinement of energy consumption. Establishment of an energy-saving ecosystem. HT Clamp: Intelligent opening and closing as standard. Self-learning algorithm for precise mould movements.

Intelligent opening and closing as standard. Self-learning algorithm for precise mould movements. HT Lubricate: Intelligent lubrication as standard. Multi-data algorithm for intelligent lubrication control and intelligent setting of lubrication parameters.

Intelligent lubrication as standard. Multi-data algorithm for intelligent lubrication control and intelligent setting of lubrication parameters. HT Analysis: Intelligent diagnostics and support. 2D code alarm and online help.

