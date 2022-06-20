KraussMaffei to strengthen efficiency through realignment of its New Machines Division

KraussMaffei will realign its New Machines (NM) Division by splitting it into Business and Operations. This is accompanied by a change in the management team with Xiaojun Cui, CEO of KraussMaffei China, taking over the global management of the NM Division, Business, effective 1 July.

Xiaojun Cui, new head of KraussMaffei's New Machines Business, and Lars Hoppe, new head of Operations

Xiaojun will remain responsible for KraussMaffei China until further notice. Lars Hoppe, currently Vice President Operations, will be responsible for NM global Operations. The previous Head of the NM Division, Dr Volker Nilles, will leave the company on 30 June. Xiaojun and Hoppe will both report to CEO Dr Michael Ruf in their respective new positions as Executive Vice President.

Ruf said: “The changes at the New Machines Division are aimed at making the entire KraussMaffei organisation faster and more efficient worldwide, for example with regard to delivery times and cost structure. We want to use and utilise all of our locations in the best possible way for our business in order to be able to optimally serve our customers all over the globe."

The changes at the New Machines Division will see the following split as of July 1: NM Business will then comprise Sales, R&D and Order Engineering, Project Management and Application & Product Owner, and will be headed by Xiaojun Cui. Operations as well as Quality and Procurement will be headed by Lars Hoppe.

Commenting on the departure of Nilles, Ruf added: "We would like to thank Volker Nilles for his great commitment to our company. We wish him only the best for his future."