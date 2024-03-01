Pentagon Plastics Brings Manufacturing Quality to the Next Level

Key Highlights:

Pentagon Plastics has made a investment in new CNC measurement technologies.

Pentagon is taking delivery of a new LVC 400 Series fully automated video measurement system, while Pentagon Tooling will be receiving a Deltron CNC Coordinate Measuring Machine courtesy of Vision Engineering.

The LVC Series measurement system brings high precision and fully automated performance, with the capacity for multiple parts to be measured easily in a single programme.

Quality is at the heart of all manufacturing processes, getting the product right first time every time and ensuring consistency for volume production is a priority at Pentagon, which is why it has announced its just made a hearty investment in new CNC measurement technologies.

Pentagon Plastics is taking delivery of a new LVC 400 Series fully automated video measurement system while Pentagon Tooling will be receiving a Deltron CNC Coordinate Measuring Machine courtesy of industry supplier, Vision Engineering.

Pentagon Plastics

Pentagon already delivers both mould tool manufacture and plastic injection moulding services under a ISO9001:2015 certified quality management system, this latest investment into new technologies will elevate its quality assured processes even further.

Pentagon’s four strong quality team is headed up by quality leader, Lloyd Bolton who said, "This latest investment into CNC measurement technology will elevate our internal quality checking processes beyond anything we have been capable to offer previously. FAIR reporting will be simplified and deliver huge time savings for the quality department while enhancing customer service levels. My team and I are looking forward to being fully trained on our new measurement equipment."

The LVC Series measurement system brings high precision and fully automated performance, with the capacity for multiple parts to be measured easily in a single programme. Delivering accuracy and time saving benefits, this technology will be a valuable addition to the Moulding Division.

The Deltron CNC Coordinate measuring machine will be sited directly on the shop floor in the Tooling Division at Pentagon and its design will allow for swift and enhanced accuracy in measurement for electrodes and smaller tooling elements.