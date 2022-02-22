Munich-based 3D printing technology supplier EOS has announced that Prototal Industries, a Sweden-based specialised additive manufacturing company, has installed a state-of-the-art EOS P 500 system for plastic laser sintering at Prototal GTP in Ystad.

Prototal installs EOS P 500 serial additive manufacturing system as part of its growth strategy

The P 500 system will complement the group’s existing machine park which already has two EOS P 500 systems installed at 1zu1 in Austria. The automated manufacturing platform from EOS supports Prototal’s strategy to meet the requests and demands for industrial 3D printing of plastic parts on an industrial scale .

Prototal is known for its additive manufacturing services across a wide range of industries, including certified parts for the aerospace, industrial, medical, and automotive industries.

The EOS P 500 enables Prototal to mass produce parts through its powerful 70W twin lasers and ability to apply and compact the polymer material at up to 0.6 m/s on the build platform. This build speed is double that of the next fastest laser-sintering system currently available in the market (the EOS P 396).

Jan Löfving, CEO at Prototal Industries, said: “Prototal is the first customer in Northern Europe to install an EOS P 500. For us, this is a strategic investment. The modular platform design will bring immediate operational and throughput benefits to Prototal customers, but also aligns perfectly with our future goals in Europe for industrialised 3D printing. We will, as a pilot, process the high-performance polyamide PA 1101, that is made from 100 per cent renewable castor beans.”

Prototal considered a host of different manufacturers when selecting the additive manufacturing system to join its existing stable of EOS and other machines, as well as its injection moulding operation. The EOS P 500 was selected because of its ability to deliver industrial-scale 3D printing through with quality, speed, and flexibility.

Markus Glasser, Senior Vice President EMEA at EOS, added: “We are very excited that Prototal has selected the EOS P 500 as a key component in its growth plans. This investment is a perfect match, providing a state-of-the-art AM system to a state-of-the-art end-to-end production partner setting up a digital production with these platforms. We have enjoyed a long-standing relationship with Prototal and look forward to even increasing our strategic partnership which will set new standards in industrial 3D printing adoption.”