Ridat brings thermoforming to medical device manufacturing

Key Highlights:

Ridat's 406RCP Roller Cutting Press.

London, UK-based thermoforming equipment specialist Ridat has demonstrated its ability to support the international medical devices market, through a new project for 3BY, which is headquartered in Northern Galilee, Israel.

Ridat has delivered a Model 4030MM Midmatic Vacuum Forming Machine and 406RCP Roller Cutting Press to the company, which is a provider of turnkey solutions for medical device companies.

Established in 1994, 3BY specialises in producing medical components, devices and systems using advanced injection moulding technologies and manufacturing techniques. It provides services to major international companies including Johnson & Johnson, Edwards Life Sciences and West Pharmaceutical Services.

Ridat’s technology will help 3BY to further enhance its manufacturing capabilities and achieve greater production efficiency.

Ridat’s Model 4030MM Midmatic Vacuum Forming Machine is a reel-fed thermoformer with a forming area of 1000mm x 750mm. Its operation is fully automatic and this allows for uninterrupted production with minimum operator supervision. The material is indexed with a set of rollers powered by a stepper motor, and a centre pull guillotine powered by a pneumatic cylinder separates the sheets.

The model also includes standard Ridat features such as a user-friendly micro-processor system that assists with fault finding and has zone control capabilities for accurate zone temperature control.

Ridat's Model 4030MM Midmatic Vacuum Forming Machine.

Around 400 of Ridat’s Midmatic Vacuum Forming Machines are in service across the world in a range of sectors.

Ridat’s model 406RCP Roller Press provides a cost effective means of trimming plastics material and forming sheets, as well as rubber, leather, wood and board, and has a maximum cutting width of 1016mm.

Material is placed on a low-cost rule-knife tools and covered with a pressure pad. Separation of forms takes place as the ‘sandwich’ passes between the powered pressure rollers.

Ridat has more than 60 years of heritage in thermoforming equipment manufacturing and in supplying allied ancillaries, and it has more than 2500 installations in over 65 countries.

Dipak Sen Gupta, director of Ridat, said: “Our 4030MM Midmatic Vacuum Forming Machine and 406RCP Roller Cutting Press are robust, reliable and highly cost-effective solutions, which are ideally suited to the demands of medical device manufacturing. We were delighted to be able to support 3BY with this technology and work with its team in Israel on specification, installation and training.

“The last 12 months have seen a significant upsurge in international demand for our thermoforming solutions and we’re proud to be supplying technology that is enhancing manufacturing operations across the world.”

Ridat provides a one stop, single source of packaging plant, including manual, semi-automatic and automatic vacuum forming machines and related ancillaries such as blister sealers and roller presses. It offers more than 70 different products.