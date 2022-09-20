sensXPERT: Continuous process optimisation can increase production efficiency by up to 30 per cent

NETZSCH Process Intelligence has announced the launch of sensXPERT, a technology business designed to deliver significant productivity and quality benefits to processors in the plastics industry through data-driven manufacturing solutions. The integrated approach builds on the Group’s 50+ years of know-how in the fields of material science and sensor technology.

× Expand sensXPERT

sensXPERT combines real-time material data from the mould with advanced machine learning software to analyse the material behaviour. The smart technology enables continuous process optimisation for an up to 30 per cent increase in production efficiency. Its technological advanced in-mould sensors provide real-time insights and transparency to react to material deviations and eliminate scrap. While allowing a dynamic and adaptive production, thus maximising throughput, sensXPERT ensures direct in-process quality control of each single moulded part.

Alongside third-party sensor integrations, sensXPERT realised the potential to further link and connect production machines and moulds with material science. The result is an exponential output increase that is immediately utilisable.

Cornelia Beyer, Managing Director and CEO of sensXPERT, said: “Industry 4.0 stakeholders need real-time answers to what is happening in their manufacturing processes. Our unique approach unlocks the potential of fully data-driven productivity, delivering immediate quality and efficiency benefits to our customers in the plastics processing industry.”

The sensXPERT technology adapts to any common thermosets, thermoplastics and elastomers processing technique, from injection, compression and transfer moulding to thermoforming, vacuum infusion and autoclave curing. It connects with customers’ existing manufacturing and control systems through standard industrial interfaces and is offered as a cloud-based Equipment-as-a-Service (EaaS) solution. An intuitive Web App is provided for convenient on-site or remote user access.

Use cases in major industry segments, such as in the manufacturing of automotive composite wheels and aeroplane wing components, have shown significant increases in overall equipment efficiency (OEE), including solid return of investment (ROI). Similar solutions can easily be implemented in other industries.

Visitors to K 2022 are invited to experience sensXPERT at Booth C36 in Hall 12.