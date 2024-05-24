Trelleborg tested new Elmet LSR dosing system TOP 700 before market launch

Key Highlights:

Elmet partnered with Trelleborg to test and refine their new TOP 700 LSR dosing system before launch.

The TOP 700 is a compact and innovative dosing system ideal for medical, food, and optics applications, prioritising process stability, energy efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.

This system builds on the success of its TOP 7000 Pro dosing system and maintains Elmet's high standards for precision and meets strict FDA and EMA regulations.

In the run-up to the official market launch of the new TOP 700 LSR dosing system, Elmet was able to win over its long-standing customer Trelleborg in Switzerland as a development and test partner. Trelleborg received the new system two months before the planned market launch in order to subject it to comprehensive practical testing under real conditions in Stein am Rhein, Switzerland.

The close cooperation between Elmet and Trelleborg proved crucial in fine-tuning the system, which was finally presented to the public at NPE in Orlando, Florida, on May 6, 2024. Harald Wallner, CEO of Elmet, was very positive about the cooperation and emphasised the importance of Trelleborg's feedback for the continuous improvement of Elmet's developments.

The TOP 700 marks an innovation in the areas of compactness, process stability, energy efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Specially designed for demanding applications in the medical technology, food and optics sectors, the system meets the strict requirements of the FDA and EMA.

Its compact design positions the TOP 700 as the smallest 20-litre system on the market, while meeting the industry's complex needs for efficiency and process stability. The emphasis on high precision when dosing silicones and additives is in line with the high standard that Elmet has already established with its flagship TOP 7000 Pro dosing system.

Elmet's ambition to drive the future of dispensing liquid silicone rubber and other materials is in line with its commitment to always set the highest standards in terms of safety, ease of use, quality, precision and efficiency.