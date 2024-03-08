WARDJET and AXYZ to Present Engineering Manufacturing Solutions at MACH 2024

Key Highlights:

WARDJET and AXYZ are set to showcase their engineering and manufacturing solutions at MACH 2024.

The WARDJET A-Series Water Jet Cutting System is a versatile machine that can cut through any material, from titanium to concrete, and it does it all in a small, enclosed footprint.

The AXYZ METALWORKER CNC Router, is specifically engineered for high precision part production in nested-based CNC operations.

× Expand WARDJET

WARDJET, a specialist in waterjet cutting technology and AXYZ and a provider in CNC router solutions, are set to showcase their solutions at MACH 2024, the premier event for engineering-based manufacturing technologies. The exhibition will take place from April 15th to 19th, 2024, at the NEC Birmingham, UK.

WARDJET's A-Series

WARDJET will present its WARDJET A-Series, a testament to precision and innovation in waterjet cutting technology. The industry experts will be on hand to showcase the capabilities of the A-Series, highlighting its versatility and efficiency in revolutionising manufacturing processes.

The WARDJET A-Series Water Jet Cutting System - an ideal solution for businesses that need a compact, industrial-grade cutting machine. The A-Series is a versatile machine that can cut through any material, from titanium to concrete, and it does it all in a small, enclosed footprint, making it ideal for businesses with limited floor space. Despite its small size, it is incredibly powerful, with the most power per square foot of any machine in its class. The A-Series is also the only machine in its class to offer a standard 60k psi pump, enabling cutting of materials up to 178mm in thickness.

The WARDJET A-Series is incredibly versatile and can be used for a wide range of applications, including manufacturing, aerospace, automotive and more. It can be used to cut intricate designs, create custom parts, or even create prototypes quickly and efficiently.

AXYZ METALWORKER

The AXYZ METALWORKER stands as a testament to AXYZ's dedication to providing solutions for diverse manufacturing needs.

Expand AXYZ

AXYZ METALWORKER router system comes loaded with standard high-performance features optimised to cut aluminium, copper, zinc, metal composites and mild steel. It has a rigid frame and large stress relieved gantry to reduce tool motor vibrations and provides fantastic edge quality.

The METALWORKER router maximises productivity through a series of application-specific features ranging from low RPM, high torque spindle options to ultra-fast, 40K spindles for continuous operation. The AXYZ METALWORKER CNC Router, is specifically engineered for high precision part production in nested-based CNC operations.

The router was designed exclusively for end users looking to process small to large-sized sheets of material. The METALWORKER is the ideal machine for metal fabricators who require a top of the range CNC router, designed to maximise quality, speed and precision, unattainable with many other machines. Operators will benefit from standard features that include high performance servo motors and helical drive systems, an industrial 22" touch screen and more.