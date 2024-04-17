WITTMANN to present energy-efficient injection moulding machinery at FIP 2024

Key Highlights:

WITTMANN BATTENFELD will present ultra-modern injection moulding technology, automation and auxiliaries to trade visitors at FIP 2024.

WITTMANN BATTENFELD France will also demonstrate its expertise in micro injection moulding by showing a MicroPower 15/10 specially designed for this type of application live in action.

Energy measurements using the IMAGOxt software will be carried out on all injection moulding machines shown at the WITTMANN BATTENFELD booth.

At the FIP Solution Plastique 2024 in Lyon to be held from June 4 to 7, WITTMANN BATTENFELD will present ultra-modern injection moulding technology, automation and auxiliaries to trade visitors.

The FIP Solution Plastique is an important event for the plastics processing industry in France.

With its presentation of an EcoPower 180/750+ B8X DC machine, WITTMANN BATTENFELD France will demonstrate to its visitors the WITTMANN Group’s expertise in the field of utilising renewable energies. This machine, operating with a solar power storage unit, is also equipped with a WX142 robot in DC version.

The robot receives its energy supply directly from the DC intermediate circuit of the EcoPower and also returns any surplus energy derived from axis deceleration to that circuit. On this machine, a crinkle box made of PP will be manufactured using a single-cavity mould supplied by the Austrian company Haidlmair. The power supply for the machine will come from ultra-modern ecological salt battery technology on sodium-nickel basis supplied by innovenergy. The battery has a total capacity of over 45 kWh, more than sufficient for continuous operation of the machine during an entire 8-hour trade fair day. To compensate the injection moulding machine’s short-term load peaks, additional electrochemical capacitors known as super-caps are used to complement the sodium-nickel storage units.

Multi-component technology expertise will be shown as well, by the production of a bottle opener made of PC and TPE on a SmartPower B8X Combimould, using a mould supplied by FKT Formenbau und Kunststofftechnik, Germany. The SmartPower B8X 120/350H/130S is presented as an insider solution with a W918 robot from WITTMANN and a conveyor belt integrated in the production cell. The robot takes the prepared metal parts from a magazine and places them into the mould, where they are insert-moulded with polycarbonate. A rotary unit subsequently turns the resulting base bodies into position and passes them on to the second station, where they are over-moulded with TPE to provide them with a better grip. The finished parts are then deposited on the insider cell’s conveyor belt.

The SmartPower B8X to be presented comes equipped with all-electric injection units, thus combining the advantages of the servo-hydraulic SmartPower’s flexible, generous mould space with the all-electric EcoPower’s excellent performance and high precision.

Moreover, WITTMANN BATTENFELD France will also demonstrate its expertise in micro injection moulding by showing a MicroPower 15/10 specially designed for this type of application live in action. With this machine a micro retaining ring for medical miniature tubes will be produced from PC with an 8-cavity mould supplied by Wittner, Austria. This product has a part weight of only 2 mg. The machine comes with a rotary unit, an integrated WITTMANN W8VS2 robot and a camera for complete parts inspection. Following removal and camera inspection, the parts are transferred to transport containers, separated according to individual cavities.

Energy measurement with IMAGOxt

Energy measurements using the IMAGOxt software will be carried out on all injection moulding machines shown at the WITTMANN BATTENFELD booth. IMAGOxt, a program developed by WITTMANN Digital, will be used to display the energy consumptions of all injection moulding machines exhibited at the fair, and the auxiliaries connected to them. The program also calculates the CO2 consumption. All values calculated can be recorded in quality reports and thus remain available for long-term analyses. IMAGOxt is available as a web application, as an optional extension of the WITTMANN TEMI+ MES system, or as a stand-alone program.

Automation and auxiliaries

In addition to the robots and auxiliaries connected to the machines on display, a number of stand-alone solutions will also be shown at the FIP.

From its range of robots, WITTMANN BATTENFELD France will exhibit at the FIP a WX138T with AC servo axis and a Primus 128 model with the new R9 robot control unit. With its control cabinet flange-mounted to the horizontal axis and its internal power chain, the WX138T is particularly suited for compact production cells. It is driven by toothed belts to reduce its operating noise to a minimum. The Primus 128 for pick-&-place applications offers a robust axle design thanks to its vertical Y axis supported by a steel profile. A lubrication system for the vertical axis included as standard ensures a continuous supply of lubricant and consequently quiet operation of the drive system with minimal wear.