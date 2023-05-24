Meusburger's multi coupler system aims to reduce machine downtime

Meusburger says it offers the ‘perfect solution’ for optimising set-up times and machine down times, with their multi coupler system.

Short set-up times

Meusburger claims the multi coupler makes it possible to connect the temperature control circuits in just one step. Through the central connection it is claimed that customers benefit from optimised set-up times of the temperature regulation components. The company says that set up times can be reduced 20 minutes down to 20 seconds. Errors such as mixing up the hoses can also be avoided. Meusburger claims that time savings start in the design phase thanks to clear selection, CAD data and ordering at the press of a button, as well as delivery from stock.

System changeover - but how?

The company believes that It makes sense to use the same coupling profile that is currently in use. This allows coupling to the multi coupler on the mould parallel to the changeover of the individual hoses on the machine. For this purpose, Meusburger offers the multi coupler in the systems EU (E 2861 / E 2871), USA (E 2862 / E 2872) and RMI-Stäubli (E 2830 / E 2833). In mould making, the pressure test can then also be carried out with single couplers. The multi couplers are available with free flow or with valve. Due to the modular design, the connection of the hoses is possible by means of different nozzles or threads.

Further advantages

By preheating the mould before the changeover, cycle times are reduced further, saving energy. With frequent mould changes, The company also claims that machine downtimes can be greatly reduced, and the number of skilled personnel required can be significantly minimised.