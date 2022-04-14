Launchpad: Plastic Machinery

Launchpad is a dedicated space for new machinery and equipment launching into the plastic processing industry.

New launch: Aqua Pro chiller range

Date: 13th April 2022

What: Aqua Pro, a new range of completely packaged chillers.

Who: Temperature control specialist, Aqua Cooling Ltd.

Why: Aqua Sales Director, Owen Hymers, explained: “We wanted to design a chiller that can stand up to the demands & challenges that the process market faces daily. Yet we also wanted to tackle, head on, the issues around energy consumption and the environment that are impacting us all. Low GWP R454B refrigerant comes as standard, as does completely integrated free cooling. R454B has a GWP rating over 75% lower than R410A, one of the most deployed refrigerants within our industry. The Aqua Pro achieves free cooling at higher ambient temperatures than any of its contemporaries. We have helped customers dramatically cut their energy costs by using free cooling – in some cases by 80%. It’s a real game changer, not just for customers but also the environment.”

Target applications: Process applications (e.g. plastic processing).