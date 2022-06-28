Addex Inc., a US-based supplier of high-performance blown film cooling equipment, will launch the latest iteration of its patented Intensive Cooling technology, the ‘Short Stack’, at K 2022.

× Expand Addex Inc. Addex introducing ‘Short Stack’ Technology at K 2022 Short Stack

The Short Stack is described as ‘a major upgrade’ to Addex’s Intensive Cooling system, which was introduced at K 2016. It typically delivers a 25 per cent increase in output over the company’s ‘Down-on-the-Die’ version, which offers an improved output by 10-15% over conventional dual-flow air rings.

Addex has added additional high-velocity air streams to the traditional single, high-velocity ‘main lip’ air stream common to all air rings. Each new high-velocity air stream naturally provides a firm stabilisation ‘lock point’ that provides intense cooling and holds the bubble in place. Another unique design element is sealing the air ring to the top surface of the die. Positive stabilisation and high-intensity cooling can begin earlier in the process.

In the new Short Stack configuration, the bubble is pulled through a circular enclosure located between the die and air ring that pulls the bubble into an oversized air ring which further increases output. Unlike other raised-up systems, the Short Stack does this naturally, so it can be run with or without conventional IBC hardware.

The Short Stack incorporates an additional Intensive Cooling element that adds two more high-velocity air flows to the original Down-on-the-Die version released in 2017 (which had one additional lock point), for a total of three locking points, guaranteeing substantially higher output rates due to the increased stability, which in turn allows for processing much lower melt strength materials than before. Fewer adjustments are needed, if any, even with material changes.

Short Stack is not height-adjustable and adds three more points of stabilisation. Furthermore, the creators insist that it doesn’t require a highly trained operator to run it, unlike other height-adjustable raised-up systems.