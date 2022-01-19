Exolon Group co-operates with Società Europea Plastica

The Exolon Group and the Italian company Società Europea Plastica (SEP) will begin a co-operation on polycarbonate panels and thus offer the construction industry further solutions in the field of polycarbonate sheets.

The collaboration brings together almost 100 years of experience in the extrusion of polycarbonate sheets: the Exolon Group as a manufacturer of thermoplastic solid and multiwall sheets for around 40 years and SEP with more than 50 years of experience in the extrusion of panels.

The aim of the collaboration is to offer a broader range of product solutions and to meet the increasing demand of the construction industry for high-performance materials. The transparent polycarbonate panel system from S.E.P. combines ease of application with structural aesthetics.