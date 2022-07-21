Expect smart energy consumption solutions from Bausano at K 2022

Italy-based extrusion machinery manufacturer Bausano will introduce its ‘increasingly high-performing’ Smart Energy System for cylinder induction heating to the audience of industry professionals at K 2022.

The solution will be on display at the Bausano booth on both a twin screw extruder from the Nextmover range and on the new single screw extruder E-GO R, which is designed for recycling plastics.

The Bausano Smart Energy System features forced-cooled induction coils with special openings that allow air to pass through and the temperature sensor to be installed, and the coil is wrapped in highly insulating materials to minimise heat loss. The cooling airflow is channelled directly onto the plasticising cylinder for faster cooling compared to resistive systems.

The Nextmover extruder will be on display at K 2022, alongside a double output head for PVC pipes manufacturing. Bausano will thus show how the overall productivity of 2,000kg/h can be achieved for diameters from 63-160mm whilst achieving energy savings of up to 35 per cent.

Other essential factors for the success of the entire process are the stainless-steel cooling and calibration benches. The line showcased at K in its complete configuration has two 9m dual-chamber parallel calibration benches with temperature and water level control, which enables creating different vacuum conditions as required. In addition, the high-performance pipe cooling system cools the pipes more quickly, thus improving quality and footprint.

The Industry 4.0 control system, Digital Extruder Control, covers the entire line via a 21-inch screen. The consumption during each stage of the process can be accurately monitored. Via the real-time performance display that enables intervention to manage motor power, temperature, oil control unit inspection, screw adjustment and other parameters on request. Furthermore, the line meets the Smart Factory vertical integration requirements, allowing communication with third-party systems, such as the sophisticated in-line measurement tool to accurately check the pipe's internal and external diameter and wall thickness.

Finally, Bausano is using K 2022 as an opportunity to launch, for the first time in Europe, its ‘groundbreaking’ E-GO R technology, which can be used to feed highly contaminated plastics back into production processes. Examples include HDPE waste from containers for milk, motor oil, shampoos and conditioners, soap, detergents, and bleach; PP waste from lunch boxes, yoghurt pots, syrup and medicine bottles, caps; and LDPE waste from cling film, bags, and bottles.

Vice President Clemente Bausano said: “The expansion of the extrusion lines for PVC and PO pipes and for recycling plastics is the result of our unique ability to combine process consultancy, a passion for innovation and technological expertise. In this regard, throughout the event, our clients will have the chance to get to know our new team of experts in the Technical Department, who have specific skills and extensive know-how when it comes to designing these types of solutions. Innovations in the production of granules, which has always been one of Bausano’s strengths, will also be showcased. The company’s goal is to meet the needs of plastics manufacturers by combining turnkey, highly customisable systems with top-notch customer service.”