Grupa Azoty’s compounding plant, situated in Tarnów, Poland, has been in operation since the end of 2019. The mechanical engineering company FEDDEM GmbH & Co. KG provided the planning for the technology and the production building and production is now being expanded.

× Expand FEDDEM FEDDEM supplies further production plant for Grupa Azoty A FEDDEM extruder of the FED 72 MTS model series will be installed at Grupa Azoty's plant in Tarnów in early 2022.

The new FEDDEM extruder FED 72 MTS is scheduled to go into operation in early 2022. With this additional plant, which, just like the plant built in 2019, complies with the ICX technology developed by FEDDEM, the compounder will thus increase its production capacity to almost 40,000 tonnes/year.

Dieter Groß, Managing Director of FEDDEM GmbH & Co. KG, said: "The ICX technology enables an identical production concept at different locations and creates uniform production conditions, equivalent products and a minimum of spare parts stock."

According to the machine manufacturer, this makes it possible not only to reduce costs, but increase the quality/price ratio. The flexible systems used here adapt quickly and easily to changes in customer needs. Sustainability and energy efficiency are equally important factors.

Dariusz Cholewa, Managing Director of Grupa Azoty Compounding, added: "The increasing demand for our plastic compounds and the positive business development with our co-operation partner AKRO-PLASTIC quickly led to the utilisation of our current compounding capacity. We are therefore pleased to be able to cover the developing volume growth with a capacity expansion."