Guill rheology lab now available as commercial service

Guill Tool, a specialist in extrusion tooling, announced that its rheology lab is offering its services for a fee to all those interested.

Measuring the flow characteristics of plastics and rubber helps predict how a customer’s material will flow through the company’s extrusion dies before production. In addition, tooling geometry is virtually optimised, and the project can be viewed in 3D CAD. Machines used include a rotational rheometer, scanning calorimeter and thermal conductivity meter, in addition to a model extruder.

The rotational rheometer quickly generates viscoelastic data for polymer melts, precisely capturing polymer melt properties. The test temperature ranges between ambient and 300°C. The lab’s scanning calorimeter characterises the thermal properties of a polymer sample, such as crystallisation temperature, glass transition temperature and head capacity of the sample. Knowing these thermal properties permits the simulation of shear heating and hot and cold spots in the flow area.

Guill’s thermal conductivity meter is used to determine the thermal conductivity of the polymer sample across a range of temperatures.

The in-house lab provides faster turnaround on test results, reducing delays during the design process and offering better control over the testing parameters. The result is a high-quality part delivered on time. This new lab-as-a-service (LAAS) option is offered to extruders, material compounders and others in the extrusion world.