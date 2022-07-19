Has Germany-based blow moulding specialist W. Müller made its plastic bottle production lighter, faster and more efficient?

W. Müller has announced that it has optimised the production process for plastic bottles with its technology for Netherlands-based packaging manufacturer Flestic.

W. MÜLLER With the new multiple blowing heads from W. MÜLLER, packaging manufacturer Flestic produces faster and with less energy consumption.

Equipped with new extrusion heads on existing machinery, material consumption was reduced while maintaining the same quality, as well as reducing cycle time and energy consumption.

With specifically designed extrusion heads from W. Müller, Flestic was successful in reducing the material usage for their bottles by 10 per cent, the processing temperature by 15 per cent, and the cycle time by 20 per cent. In addition, the wall thickness distribution of the packaging was optimised, which enabled greater stability. With the new heads, the colour change has also become much faster, according to a W. Müller press release.

Peter Westveer, Commercial Director at Flestic, said: "We approached W. Müller with the aim of optimising our production process and are enthusiastic about the improvements achieved. The now installed multiple extrusion heads fit easily on our systems and allow us to produce more efficiently and cost-effectively."

Christian Müller, Managing Director of W. Müller, added: "Energy efficiency and process reliability have always been of great importance to us and our customers. Due to the high production quality and the specific design for the respective application, our customers can operate their blow moulding machines more sustainably. We are developing the right solution together and are happy to have successfully completed another project."

Flestic has already announced that they will continue to work with W W. Müller in the future in order to further optimise its production.