MEAF Machines will demonstrate its best-in-class extrusion solutions at K 2022, where the Netherlands-based extrusion machinery specialist will demonstrate a 30-65% smaller carbon footprint than many of its competitors.

× Expand MEAF MEAF at K: Less energy, less material, more circularity

MEAF’s extruders work with almost any thermoplastic material, including biopolymers and recycled materials such as PET bottle flakes and post-consumer regrind.

Manufacturers in the food packaging sector are under huge pressure from regulators, supermarkets and consumers to reduce the amount of plastics used whilst maintaining food safety standards, attractiveness and recyclability. By partnering with Swiss manufacturer Promix Solutions, MEAF has added physical foaming capabilities to its extrusion lines. This allows for a further reduction in material use and lower weight, without compromising on features such as stackability and strength. Due to the use of nitrogen rather than butane and propane, MEAF will also aim to showcase at K how its process has ‘almost no environmental impact’.

An industry sector which only recently has started to move towards a more environmentally friendly future is the carpet and artificial turf sector, which has traditionally used non-recyclable materials such as bitumen and latex. Players are now looking at switching to TPE and TPU for their carpet backing to enable recyclability in their products. This requires a considerable switch in the production process and a new way of thinking for many carpet manufacturers.

Energy and material efficiency have form part of the fabric of MEAF’s design philosophy, which has helped the company to establish a worldwide footprint. "That is the advantage of being a relatively small company," according to Elwin Houtekamer, Director at MEAF Machines BV. "We are more agile than the big manufacturers and work as equal partners with specialised innovative suppliers. This way we are always at the forefront of extrusion technology."

MEAF will be exhibiting in Hall 2, Booth A22 at K 2022.