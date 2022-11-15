Promix develops new material-saving foam extrusion technology

Machinery provider Promix claims its new microcell technology will reduce raw material consumption in foam extrusion processes by up to 20% without losing mechanical properties.

Until now, Promix says, the density reduction in physical foaming contributed to a certain loss of mechanical properties.

Tests have shown that very small and evenly distributed cells result in significantly improved mechanical strength. A foam with 50 μm cell size has 27 times more cells than a foam with 150 μm cell size (same density).

This means that the mechanical behaviour of microcell foams is different. The key to achieve the small cells is a combination of various factors.

The thermoformed PET tray foamed with Promix Microcell Technology showed the same mechanical top load properties as a solid tray in tests but is 18 % lighter. The non-foamed benchmark tray that is also 18 % lighter also showed significantly reduced top load properties.

Promix claims that the Microcell Extrusion Technology is an effective way to save up to 20% of the raw materials, without compromising mechanical properties and is in addition reducing energy consumption and environmental footprint. The internal and external recyclability remains 100% intact and is equivalent to the non-foamed products.

The technology can be retrofitted to existing extrusion lines as well as installed in new lines.