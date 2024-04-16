R&B Plastics to introduce all-electric extrusion blow shuttle model at NPE 2024

Key Highlights:

R&B Plastics Machinery, a manufacturer of all-electric extrusion blow moulding (EBM) shuttle machines, hydraulic accumulator machines, and single-screw extrusion systems, will launch its newest all-electric EBM shuttle model at the NPE 2024 exhibition May 6-10 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. At its booth, R&B will demonstrate the new Model RBS-E550D All-Electric shuttle unit while also displaying one of their MAX Series Single-Screw Extruders.

R&B’s Model RBS-E550D All-Electric EBM Shuttle machine will be configured with a W. Müller 2 x 250mm CD tri-layer die-head with individual servo electric wall thickness controls. Housed between the main extruder and die-head is W. Müller’s new melt filtration technology, the WM-096 Manual Screen Changer System.

“This new all-electric shuttle expands our all-electric offering and gives customers another option that provides a smaller footprint, flexibility, and greater efficiency to meet today’s demanding packaging requirements,” said Fred Piercy, president and general manager of R&B.

In a tri-layer application displayed at NPE, the new all-electric shuttle machine will be outfitted with a main extruder size of 100mm x 26:1 L/D ratio and designed for processing regrind PE-type resins. The satellite extruders, for inner and outer layers, are sized at 70mm x 24:1 L/D ratio, respectively.

Among the machine’s key features are a heavy-walled steel tube and steel plate frame construction with “walk-in” moulding area and “top of machine” access platforms for long life and easy maintenance. Access platforms can also be used for mounting a mould changing crane if required.

The new model is the first R&B shuttle equipped with Yaskawa X absolute servo motors and drives. The servo motors and controllers offer some of the fastest and smoothest machine motions available in the industry. W. Müller’s Model WM-096 manual screen changer is easily accessed for screen pack changes or system maintenance. The system can also be driven via a cordless screwdriver without effort.

The new all-electric shuttle also offers in-machine deflashing with “centre of machine” scrap removal which keeps the conveyor behind the clamping/moulding stations and allows for a more open area when performing mould changes or machinery maintenance. The in-machine servo electric part takeout system includes a “centre of machine” takeaway conveyor that provides for a single-point container exit.

Servo electric calibration stations with self-adjusting height compensation allows for consistent shear ring cutting. In addition, Siemens IPC477E Industrial PC with 15.0-in TFT touchscreen provides for an intuitive controls system that is focused on easy navigation. Meanwhile, remote access of the machine for technical support is achieved via an Ewon system, which is easily integrated within a customer’s IT system.

R&B will also statically display one of their standard 3-1/2” x 32:1 L/D MAX Extruders with a vented-to-atmosphere barrel. This MAX™ Extruder includes standard Allen-Bradley Compact Logix-based controls with a 15.0-in TFT touchscreen. The control system allows for simplified integration of various downstream equipment so long as the downstream equipment is configured with the proper electrical components. Optional features include a Nordson Hydraulic Screen Changer with extruder base mounted Hydraulic Power Unit. R&B MAX™ Extruders are available in sizes as small as 1-1/2-in to 10-in diameter.

R&B also offers both hydraulic and hybrid Accumulator Blow Moulding Machines with different single- and dual-head configurations. R&B accumulator machines are deployed in automotive and industrial chemical markets, and in a range of specialty applications throughout the large-part blow moulding market. It also performs extensive rebuilds and modernisation of all competitive equipment.

The company serves a diverse customer base with many business segments and markets including food and beverage, personal care, household, pharmaceutical, motor oil and lubricants, automotive, lawn and agricultural chemicals, and industrial specialties. Modernisation and upgrade services bring older machinery up-to-date, thus providing measurable productivity improvements, faster cycle time, energy savings, improved quality, and greater efficiency and consistency. Cost savings benefits usually include decreased labour, utility, and materials usage variance improvement.