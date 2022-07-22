Davis-Standard will exhibit machinery and process solutions that highlight a commitment to value, innovation, and sustainability during K 2022.

Davis-Standard Smart, sustainable machinery: Davis-Standard at K 2022 SHO Extruder

Technology from the Davis-Standard family of companies, including Davis-Standard, Maillefer, Brampton Engineering, Deacro and Thermoforming Systems LLC (TSL), will be shown with an emphasis on customer profitability and performance.

Visitors will experience continued developments in extrusion and converting technology focused on a circular economy, energy efficiency, reduced power consumption and minimised waste, as well as a live demonstration of smart factory connectivity.

Giovanni Spitale, Davis-Standard President and CEO, said: “Our exhibit will present a range of technology from Davis-Standard and our heritage brands that reflects marketplace demand and our strong commitment to sustainable manufacturing practices. We also have an intense focus on the lifecycle value of our machinery as reflected in our aftermarket services.”

Davis-Standard is eager to introduce enhancements and developments to its expansive machinery portfolio. All portfolio brands offer end-to-end service, parts, and line upgrades to help customers maximise productivity. The company has made progress with smart factory solutions and connected machinery developments. The new DS Activ-Check platform, for example, can be installed on a continuously expanding number of company products, delivering a powerful suite of analytical tools, data storage options, and equipment technology algorithms. A live demonstration will be given during the show.

The SHO Extruder (3.5-inch, 90mm) is equipped to save space while offering outputs of at least 20 per cent versus existing groove feed models, the SHO is engineered with a new gearbox, an optimied feed section, and high-performance, energy-efficient DSB barrier screw, which according to a press release, is ‘especially beneficial for high-viscosity HDPE applications such as pipe extrusion’.

Maillefer’s new MXD series high-performance extruders will also be on display in 45mm and 80mm sizes.

In elastomer processing, Davis-Standard will promote the Model 4000A crosshead, which allows for faster start-up times and little scrap. The Model 4000A incorporates an automatic, servo-driven concentricity and wall thickness adjustment system. This new, proprietary and patent pending, system automatically adjusts core tube/tip assembly to minimise eccentricity, maximise concentricity, and reduce downtime.

Davis-Standard Smart, sustainable machinery: Davis-Standard at K 2022 XP Express

The Extrusion Die 510A – Engineered for packaging, cup stock, board and paper, foil, and film applications, – offers simplified operation, improved safety and reduced waste, whilst the Extrusion Laminator – a laboratory-style linear three-roll laminator with a 900mm chill roll – is engineered for a high cooling capacity at high speed operation, and with a hydraulic linear nip pressure system to support a range of flexible packaging substrates.

Other features upon the Davis-Standard booth will include the XP Express AGT (the latest addition to Davis-Standard’s roll stand portfolio), which will provide greater automation and process control for sheet extrusion applications, and its Feedscrew Display ­– a single-screw extrusion plastication model showing the transformation of raw plastic material into melt as it is pushed to the front of the screw through a rotational action.

Davis-Standard will exhibit form Hall 16, Booth A43.