Double-cavity melt filtration should appeal to recyclers at K

At this year’s K, recycling specialist BritAS will be presenting the ABMF PET-C melt filter to the public for the first time.

Visitors to the booth will also be able to learn about the firm’s CMF-BF Continuous Piston Screen Changer with backflush function.

The ABMF-PET-C Automatic Belt Melt Filter is designed to produce consistently high re-granulate quality through fully automatic melt filtration using double-cavity technology, says BritAS.

“The melt filter is particularly suitable for underwater or strand pelletising. Essential for our customers is the high PET regranulate quality at low operating costs. Filtration fineness down to 20 µm and the low melt loss <1.0 % distinguish the ABMF-PET-C,” said Thomas Lehner CSO BritAS Recycling-Anlagen.

In order to filter contaminants from plastic waste, a clean screen belt is automatically inserted into the BritAS filter without stopping production each time the filter is changed. Up to three screen belts can be used at the same time, which allows different filter fineness to be precisely matched. “As a result, the quality of the re-granulate remains consistently high and the dirt is discharged from the machine with very little melt loss,” said Heiko Henss, CEO BritAS Recycling-Anlagen.

In combination, the filter mechanism and control system provide fully automatic, practical operation in double-cavity mode, which requires no intermediate storage of melt. The extruder continues to run during the screen feed, ensuring process reliability.

It is suitable for post-consumer plastic waste with a focus on PET, as well as PET-like materials and low-viscosity plastics such as PA.

“The ABMF-PET-C is the perfect solution especially for heavy contamination,” said Lehner.

“In addition to the automatic operation of the double-cavity filter with high plastic throughput, the use of screen belts with Dutch weave ensures high output. Furthermore, the optimised inner workings of the ABMF-PET-C and the revised heating system keep the operating costs of the melt filter low,” said Friedrich Kastner, chairman/managing partner at BritAS Recycling-Anlagen.

The ABMF-PET-C is available to customers with a filter area of 1,140 cm2 to 3,200 cm2 and a maximum output of 1,030 kg/h to 4,800 kg/h.

At the K booth, BritAS will also be presenting the CMF-BF continuous piston screen changer with backflush function.

The CMF-BF is able to clean the filters automatically. There are two backflush pistons in an attachment module which enable an automatic backflush process. When a filter change is required, one of the two backflush pistons is first moved into the backflush position.

This interrupts the melt flow of the corresponding filter. A small melt flow of the already cleaned material is branched off and directed backwards through the filter to be cleaned and discharged to the outside. This process is then repeated automatically for the second filter.

The CMF series consists of four filter types – discontinuous and continuous variants, covering all customer requirements. BritAS piston screen changers are designed for the recycling of plastic waste that is less contaminated. Piston screen changers are primarily used in the post-industrial and post-production sectors, as well as for virgin material. Depending on the required throughputs and different operating modes, users can choose between the discontinuous – primarily with one bolt – or the continuous – with two bolts – version.