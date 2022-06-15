Erema teases foray into chemical recycling for K 2022 launches

At a press conference in Austria this week, recycling machinery group Erema released details of seven new recycling systems and components which will be presented at K 2022 – including solutions for chemical recycling.

Some of the new components target large-scale plants with a production capacity of up to six tonnes per hour, and were demonstrated for reporters at the event which took place at Erema’s HQ in Ansfelden. A new plasticizing unit developed for high throughputs with low energy consumption, as well as the new 406 laser filter with a 50 percent larger screening area, will both be launched at the K Show in Dusseldorf later this year.

In addition, new digital assistance systems will be launched during the event, and made available on Erema’s BluPort customer platform. These include, for example, the PredictOn app, which uses algorithms to predict malfunctions before they happen. A demonstration of the PredictOn app was shown during the event.

Hackl added: "Our mission 'Another life for plastic, because we care', is also our tagline at this year's trade fair. This underlines what Erema will be showing plastics industry insiders and all other visitors to the trade fair: That it is possible to implement a circular economy if everyone in the value chain works together."

Perhaps most significantly however, is the announcement of Chemarema, the company’s foray into the chemical recycling arena (leveraging its expertise in mechanical solutions).

"Chemarema is a new series we have developed for mechanical material processing as part of the chemical recycling process," said Manfred Hackl, CEO, Erema Group.

Despite its potential for producing virgin-like recycled polymer, chemical recycling usually still requires mechanical processes at the start of the process to prepare input streams and ensure a continuous flow of feed material. Chemarema features extrusion technology that can be adapted to the application requirements and is designed precisely for downstream chemical processes. More details are to be revealed at K 2022.

Also discussed was Erema’s refurbished equipment subsidiary UMAC. The group will launch Readymac, a standardised, prefabricated recycling machine that can be produced from stock. While based upon Erema TVE technology, the lack of additional extras means it will be available for delivery on a rapid timescale.

In addition to its stand (stand C09 in Hall 9), Erema will use a large outdoor area of the K show, which it dubs the ‘Circonomic Center’ (stand FG-CE03) to show live demonstrations, alongside industry partners.

Applications for recyclate will be showcased in a "products made of recyclate" exhibition, ranging from technical components to consumer goods and food packaging.

"The circular economy has become a mega-topic in the plastics industry, even for plastic waste, although this was unthinkable just a few years ago. This boost confirms the work we have done over the past few years. There is still a lot to do, but all the players in the value chain are now pulling in the same direction. That is something that will be seen and felt at this year's K Show," said Hackl.