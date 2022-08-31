Gneuss is ready to meet the demands of recycling with new machinery at K 2022

At K 2022, Gneuss will aim to reiterate how its Multi Rotation Section (MRS) Extrusion Technology is a proven alternative for the reprocessing of contaminated plastic materials. In combination with the Gneuss Rotary Filtration Systems (RSF) and vacuum technology, tailor-made recycling lines can be engineered.

The OMNIboost Recycling Machine

Polypropylene tubs made with 30 per cent PCR PP, processed on Gneuss OMNI Recycling Machines with MRS extruders and RSFgenius filtration systems, will be shown at the event.

Gneuss will also display its latest machinery innovations for today’s recycling demands with a complete OMNI Recycling Machine featuring a new 3C Rotary Feeder, an MRSjump 70 extruder, a fully automatic melt filtration system RSFgenius 90, and an online viscometer VIS for the processing of 200kg/h (450lbs/h) of undried and uncrystallised polyester (PET) thermoform reclaim.

The newly developed 3C Rotary Feeder enables the use of low bulk density materials without external processing steps. A conveyor belt feeds shredded material into the hopper, where a disc cuts, compacts and pre-conditions the material. Knives add energy into the material and start the heating and degassing process before the material is fed into the MRSjump extruder, which is based on conventional single screw technology but equipped with a multiple screw section for devolatilisation. It enables efficient and gentle decontamination whilst achieving the requirements for direct food contact standards.

Simple, yet rugged

The MRS extruder permits the processing of r-PET directly into high-quality end products without pre-drying through a ‘simple and rugged’ vacuum system. This is achieved by means of its unique and patented processing section. The Multi Rotation Section is a drum containing multiple satellite single screws, driven by a ring gear and pinion transmission.

The satellite screws rotate in the opposite direction to the main screw to increase the surface exchange of the polymer melt. A large opening for venting is completely under vacuum to provide unrestricted access to the polymer melt, the surface of which is constantly replaced at an extremely high rate by the action of the satellite screws in the multiple screw section.

Visitors to the Gneuss booth will also witness the new MRSjump – well-suited to recycling PET film waste or fibre reclaim – with a longer, modified version of the MRS, which ensures both a longer residence time and more surface area exchange under vacuum.

Gneuss will also be opening its technical centre to visitors, where an OMNIboost Recycling Machine with a polyreactor JUMP will be operating. The JUMP, according to Gneuss, can lift the IV value of a PET melt up to 0.95dl/g.

Gneuss will also showcase its flexible sensor solution portfolio

Back at the trade fair, Gneuss Filtration Technology will exhibit several different models of its patented Rotary Filtration Systems. Gneuss’ top model, the RSFgenius, operates with an integrated back-flushing system offering self-cleaning for very demanding applications and high-quality requirements. An RSFgenius 250 will be on display.

Retrofitting a fully automatic RSFgenius to an existing extrusion line permits the use of more contaminated (and often cheaper) material and/or the use of finer screens. Every retrofit is tailor-made and (usually) performed without the need to move existing equipment.

Known for its large booths, Gneuss will also exhibit an SFneos 150 and an SFXmagnus 90. These are continuous, pressure and process constant, but not backflushing, and therefore suited to applications that don’t require self-cleaning.

Gneuss will also showcase its flexible sensor solution portfolio for pressure and temperature measurements, individually tailored to each application. Whether standard sensor or application-specific customised solution. The flexible manufacturing structure allows short delivery times, safety, assurance and a latest generation of sensors and pressure monitors that communicates digitally.

Find the Gneuss exhibition in Hall 9, Booth A22.