Heading to IFAT 2022? It’s going to be electric, says Lindner

Visitors to environmental technology show IFAT 2022, which takes place end of May-early June in Munich, will be able to see electrically-driven recycling tech from equipment maker Lindner this year.

In a statement, the firm said ‘the future belongs to the electric motor. Energy-saving, they make a valuable contribution to reducing operating costs, saving CO 2 , and promoting a future with lower emissions’.

Recycling – while inherently a ‘green’ undertaking – can be an energy-intensive process. Lindner’s E-models, which are available in both stationary and mobile machines, have been designed for energy efficiency. The DEX (Dynamic Energy Exchange) is one of Lindner’s signature features, intended to bring maximum efficiency and consistent performance through its active recovery of braking energy.

Electric vs. hydraulic

Compared to conventional hydraulic drives, energy consumption can be reduced by up to 40% by actively recovering braking energy during shaft reversing. Continuously high performance also increases the throughput significantly, according to Lindner.

Higher input flows alongside a pursuit of increased productivity call for a sustainable, comprehensive, and yet cost-effective solution, says the group. Lindner will be presenting numerous pieces of equipment with simplified maintenance options.The group will be present in Hall B6, Stand 251/350, and in the outdoor area at the VDMA Demonstration Days Biomass