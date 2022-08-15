Herbold Meckesheim sets up its largest single-line PET recycling plant in Turkey

Germany-based plant developer Herbold Meckesheim has set up its largest single-line PET recycling plant for Turkey-based recycler Futurapet. Located in the north-western city of Düzce, the plant was built last year and is now operational.

× Expand Herbold Meckesheim Set-up of the assemblies for the Futurapet line.

Futurapet, a spin-off of consumer goods company the Engin Group, is described by its parent company as among its most important investments ini achieving its ‘sustainable future vision’ strategy, which aims to return its plastics to the commodity cycle.

The Düzce plant has set an early target of recycling 90 tonnes of high-quality PET flakes per day for use in films and for bottle-to-bottle recycling.

The modularisation of its plant concept with standardised assemblies enabled Herbold Meckesheim to implement the construction smoothly and quickly. Some modules were scaled up for Futurapet to achieve the required throughput. In addition, a step drying system was integrated into the hot washing process to increase quality.

Herbold Managing Director Werner Herbold said: “The plant sets a new standard in recyclate quality, performance, yield and economic efficiency.”

Visitors to K 2022 are invited to witness the system and machine solutions for automated plants and recycling lines from Herbold Meckesheim (Hall 9, Booth B34).