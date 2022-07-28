Just a year after the topping-out ceremony, the move into the new offices and modern production area was completed in July this year.

Lindner's new smart plant makes the most of waste

Lindner’s new recycling plant, where the motto in continues to be ‘Make the most of waste’, is the result of a strong upswing in worldwide recycling. From the beginning, Lindner Recyclingtech has been considered a pioneer, which is why its shredding solutions have been used internationally for decades and are considered a benchmark in many areas.

A growing awareness of energy costs, the scarcity of resources and raw materials have increasingly highlighted the importance of the circular economy. In 2019, due to the associated higher demand for efficient recycling solutions and Lindner's endeavour to support its customers in the transformation of end-of-life materials into recyclables, the decision was made to build a new factory – dubbed ‘the new home of recycling’. The new office building and production facility had to be comprehensively and sustainably built in line with future requirements. In terms of production, the focus was on the further expansion of automation and robotics, the associated quality assurance, process optimisation in assembly and on extending the company's own manufacturing capabilities.

Managing Director Michael Lackner said: “We want our new headquarters to be perfectly equipped for future requirements and be well-positioned to maintain high quality standards and meet the increasing demand for our machines. The production area in the new plant has doubled, which means that we are ideally equipped to cope with the increasing capacities.”

The use of environmentally friendly building materials was given the highest priority when building the new recycling plant. A photovoltaic system supplies the entire company with electricity from renewable sources and, in keeping with the idea of an energy self-sufficient site, heating and cooling is also provided by groundwater and heat pumps.

Laminated timber from the region was used in the construction of the hall itself and, in the design of the employee car park, it was important to seal as little ground as possible, so recycled plastic turf bricks made by a Lindner customer were used for the paving.