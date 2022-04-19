STADLER and KRONES have collaborated in the design and installation of a new sorting and washing plant for German recycling company Kunststoff Recycling Grünstadt (KRG).

× Expand STADLER and KRONES help close the loop

The facility for processing post-consumer HDPE and PP packaging waste is the first of its kind in the country and closes the loop with its output of high-quality recyclates that can be used again in the same packaging applications. Designed to produce 30,000 tonnes of recyclates each year, the plant and the process itself reduces material loss and water consumption, saving up to 36,100 tonnes of CO2 equivalents per year by processing around 38,000 tonnes of plastic waste.

KRG aims to produce high-quality recyclates capable of meeting the demands of branded goods companies and the FMCG sector. It is believed that this would not be possible by following common practice in HDPE and PP post-consumer packaging recycling.

Pre-sorted materials are first processed through the sorting line designed and installed by STADLER. With a capacity of approximately 10 tonnes/hour, the line operates in two different modes for PP and for HDPE. Part of the output materials is fed into two KRONES lines while the rest is baled and stored.

In the KRONES lines, each with a capacity of two tonnes/hour, the pre-sorted material is ground and pre-rinsed before being processed in its patented hot-washing system. Final rinsing and sorting according to colour and polymer complete the process.

STADLER and KRONES have developed a successful collaborative relationship over the years in a number of joint projects, which have led to their joining forces in a partnership to harness the advantages of plastics recycling by combining their respective specialist expertise and technologies.

Pascal Locher, Project Manager at STADLER, said: “Since the two lines are linked to each other, there are interfaces in their controls. For our colleagues from the control engineering department, it was therefore a complex task to co-ordinate the signal exchange between the lines regarding safety standards and operating modes. Through targeted meetings of the specialists and project managers of both companies, this challenge was also successfully mastered.”

KRG CEO Jörg Berbalk added: “STADLER's performance during the installation, the coordination, the process, the communication was and is exemplary and unparalleled. All in all, we believe in the concept and are convinced that the combination of STADLER and KRONES is a very good one for the task in hand.”