Starlinger to demonstrate the fine art of PET bottle-to-bottle recycling

Austria-based recycling machine manufacturer Starlinger is perpetuating its country’s tradition of fine culture with its division recycling technology, using its decades of accumulated knowledge of plastics technology and mechanical engineering to create cutting-edge technology.

At K 2022, Starlinger will showcase the recoSTAR PET art, the company’s latest plant model in the field of PET recycling. In addition to Starlinger’s established technology solutions, the new plant is characterised by particularly low energy consumption and considerably simplified maintenance processes.

Starlinger recycling technology is well-established in processing plastic waste so that it can be used as an alternative resource to virgin materials. Starlinger recycling plants are used worldwide to recycle used plastics from a wide variety of sectors, thus counteracting the problem of waste and scarcity of resources.

Paul Niedl, Commercial Director at Starlinger, said: “What happens in the PET bottle-to-bottle recycling process to turn a used mineral water bottle back into a new mineral water bottle can be called high art. It is a composition, a synthesis of experience combined with the latest scientific knowledge and high technological standards. Our new recoSTAR PET art embodies 20 years of experience in the field of PET food contact recycling. In addition, technical improvements have been made to make the plant easier to maintain and even more energy-efficient – in times like these, this is an important issue, especially in Europe. But we don’t want to give too much away in advance – at K 2022 and our Dynamic Days in Schwerin, interested parties can learn about the recoSTAR PET art and all its technological innovations in great detail.”

The pre-drying unit and the extruder of the new recoSTAR PET art will be on display at the Starlinger recycling technology stand (Hall 9, Booth D07) and the SSP reactor at the Starlinger stand in Hall 16. The company will also be showcasing machine solutions from the fields of polyester fibre/filament recycling and recycling of post-consumer polyolefins, including odour reduction technology.

On 26 and 27 October, Starlinger recycling technology will also be holding its Dynamic Days in-house exhibition at its Schwerin site in Germany, where the new recoSTAR PET art and a recoSTAR dynamic recycling plant will be in operation. Interested customers will have the option of travelling from Düsseldorf to Schwerin and back on their chosen day by means of a charter flight and bus transfers.