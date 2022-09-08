The acquisition of Herbold Meckesheim has formally been completed by Coperion. Herbold will be integrated with Coperion’s recycling product lines into its new Recycling Business Unit that plans to offer solutions for plastics recycling processing.

Coperion GmbH, Stuttgart The combined expertise of Coperion and Herbold aims to bring the circular economy closer Werner Herbold, CEO, Herbold Meckesheim GmbH (left) and Markus Parzer, President, Poly-mer Division, Coperion

Coperion will combine its strengths as an international industrial and technological leader with Herbold Meckesheim, a specialist in mechanical recycling of plastics and plastic waste. Herbold will continue to operate at its existing location and retain its name. Both companies will combine their capabilities in the field of recycling and integrate to build modular systems and plant solutions that cover a broad sector of the circular economy, as well as large sections of the globe with their combined sales and service network.

The Recycling Business Unit plans to offer complete, innovative solutions leveraging both Coperion and Herbold Meckesheim’s complementary technologies. From mechanical processing — shredding, washing, separating, drying, and agglomerating of plastics — to bulk material handling, feeding and extrusion, as well as compounding and pelletizing, this Business Unit encompasses the complete process chain.

The Recycling Business Unit plans to offer complete plants and systems for recycling PET, polyolefins, film, or rigid plastic. From mechanical processing to solvent-based and chemical recycling to complete solutions for highly automated to modular recycling lines, offering complete systems helps us deliver additional value to our customers. Engineering and service during the equipment’s entire operating life is also available.

Markus Parzer, President of the Polymer Division of Coperion, said: “Herbold Meckesheim’s solid reputation within the recycling industry is a result of their high-quality machines and solutions which fit into Coperion’s growth strategy. Together, we’ll have strong production and engineering locations in Europe, Asia, and North America.”

Werner Herbold, Managing Director of Herbold Meckesheim, added: “We can be proud of our inclusion into this respected engineering company. The combination of both companies’ key technologies for the booming recycling industry bestows excellent prospects upon us for the future.”