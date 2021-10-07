Sepro Group will bring a total of 11 robots to Fakuma 2021 (12-16 October) in Friedrichshafen, Germany. Seven of these will be displayed on Sepro’s own booth (A1, 1203) with two operating on injection moulding machines. A further four units will be demonstrated on machines being displayed by IMM manufacturers in partnership with Sepro.

× Expand Sepro 11 Sepro robots on display at Fakuma One of the new Sepro MED robots can be seen at Fakuma 2021 manipulating a medical component from the Swiss moulder Fischer Soehne AG.

Charles de Forges, CEO of Sepro Group, said: “Our exhibit will present 3-, 5- and 6-axis robots that are part of the most extensive portfolio in the industry, which also includes a comprehensive range of peripheral equipment. Whatever project you may be working on, large or small, complex or simple pick-and-place, you will find that Sepro has a perfect solution.”

Sumitomo-Demag is providing one of the two moulding machines that will be in operation during the show. The 130-tonne press will be moulding an automobile gearstick baseplate that will be removed from the mould by an SDR 11 robot, the Sumitomo equivalent of the Sepro Success 11.

Elsewhere on the stand, a Haitian Zeres 60-tonne electric IMM will be equipped with Sepro’s smallest Success robot, the Success 5, which will be producing a ‘cleankY’ hygienic door opening tool.

Other robots being demonstrated in the Sepro booth include:

S5-25 MED, a 5-axis robot recently introduced for medical applications. It will be manipulating a medical component from the Swiss molder Fischer Soehne AG;

A Success 22X, the redesigned 5-axis version of Sepro’s best-selling robot range, will be handling a BMW Series 2 automobile grill;

A smaller, 3-axis Success 11 will be working with VW hubcap logos

An S5 picker, a 3-axis servo-driven sprue picker will be simulating sprue picking operations; and

A 6X-140, a small 6-axis articulated arm robot made in collaboration with Yaskawa Motoman, will be holding a car bumper.

Elsewhere, the injection moulding machine manufacturers demonstrating Sepro robots are: