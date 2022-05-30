AMP Robotics is making its debut at IFAT 2022 as it looks to expand its presence in Europe to meet the demand for its AI and automation solutions and provide local support and service for the European market.

× Expand AMP Robotics AMP Robotics aims for European expansion through IFAT

AMP installed its first AI-guided robotics systems in the UK and Ireland with Recyco in September 2021 and has since deployed more recycling solutions throughout Europe, growing its team of sales support, training, service, and marketing experts as a result.

AMP provides a portfolio of recycling solutions powered by its industry-leading ‘neural network’, which, according to a recent press release, is ‘built on a data engine that has recognized more than 50 billion containers and packaging types ​​​​​in real-world conditions’.

Described as ‘the largest known fleet of recycling robots in the world’, AMP Cortex is a high-speed robotic sorting system with approximately 230 deployments in more than 80 facilities across three continents.

AMP Vision, which will be on diosplay at the Munikch event (30 May to 3 June), is a modular computer vision system that helps operators understand material flow throughout key stages of sorting operations and serves as a quick and efficient alternative to manual sampling audits. When integrated with AMP Clarity, the company’s material characterisation and robot performance software solution, users can monitor real-time material characterisation and performance measurement throughout a facility.

AMP recently introduced new Clarity features including mass estimation; robot pick assignments, alerts, and status tracking; and expanded reporting capabilities.

Matanya Horowitz, Founder and CEO of AMP Robotics, said: “As we continue to scale our business and innovate new ways to improve the economics of recycling, we’re committed to the European market and our growing customer base there. Our efforts to modernise Europe’s recycling infrastructure are important to our global investors, and critical to realising our vision of a world without waste.”