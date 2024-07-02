Automation Robots from Summit Protech to boost operational efficiency

Key Highlights:

Summit Protech introduces a comprehensive range of Automation Robots designed to elevate efficiency, precision and productivity across various moulding applications.

Summit Protech stems from the combined expertise of Summit Systems, providers of plastics ancillary equipment, and Protech Automation.

Summit Systems will source the robots from Well-Lih, a reputable manufacturer, and Protech Automation will then oversee the installation process, ensuring a smooth integration into existing facilities.

× Expand Summit Protech Summit Protech's BW (top) and CW (bottom) Automation Robots

Summit Protech’s latest innovation stems from a joint venture in the UK plastics industry: a comprehensive range of Automation Robots designed to elevate efficiency, precision and productivity across various moulding applications.

Summit Protech stems from the combined expertise of Summit Systems, providers of plastics ancillary equipment, and Protech Automation, specialists in servicing, maintaining, and supplying automation equipment for the plastics and packaging sector.

Summit Systems will source the robots from Well-Lih, a reputable manufacturer, and Protech Automation will then oversee the installation process, ensuring a smooth integration into existing facilities. This dynamic collaboration aims to offer unmatched quality and efficiency for UK injection moulders and various other plastic manufacturing processes.

The new range of automation robots offers advanced features for optimal performance, such as high-speed operation, precise positioning capabilities and adaptable payload capacities, ensuring optimal performance across a diverse array of moulding applications.

Key features of Summit Protech's Automation Robots include:

Enhanced efficiency: High-speed operation and precision positioning streamline moulding processes, boosting production efficiency.

High-speed operation and precision positioning streamline moulding processes, boosting production efficiency. Improved precision: Automation robots ensure precise component placement, leading to consistent moulded parts and enhanced product quality.

Automation robots ensure precise component placement, leading to consistent moulded parts and enhanced product quality. Versatility: Designed for a range of tasks - from part removal to quality inspection - these robots adapt to various moulding applications.

Designed for a range of tasks - from part removal to quality inspection - these robots adapt to various moulding applications. Easy integration: With user-friendly interfaces and intuitive programming, they seamlessly integrate into existing production lines, minimising setup time and downtime.

With user-friendly interfaces and intuitive programming, they seamlessly integrate into existing production lines, minimising setup time and downtime. Reliability: Built with robust construction and reliable components, these robots offer long-term durability, reducing maintenance needs and ensuring continuous operation.

Built with robust construction and reliable components, these robots offer long-term durability, reducing maintenance needs and ensuring continuous operation. Cost-effectiveness: By streamlining workflows and reducing errors, they provide a cost-effective solution with a quick return on investment and lower operating costs.

"Summit Protech represents a synergy of expertise and innovation," said Matt Ross, sales director at Summit Systems. "With our combined strengths, we are proud to offer a range of Automation Robots that not only meet but exceed the evolving needs of the plastic manufacturing industry."

Jim Ward, head of Protech Automation, added: “By combining our expertise in seamless installation with Summit Systems' robust supply and sourcing capabilities, we're poised to revolutionise manufacturing operations across the industry. This joint venture signifies our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive efficiency, precision, and competitiveness in the plastic manufacturing landscape.”

Automation robots are integral to modern manufacturing, offering unparalleled advantages such as improved cycle times, enhanced product quality, and reduced labour costs. They can seamlessly integrate into existing production lines, ensuring minimal disruption while maximising efficiency.