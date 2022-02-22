The US-based National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) at Wichita State University (WSU) has expanded its portfolio of future composites production technologies with Cevotec’s SAMBA Pro Prepreg system.

× Expand Aviation technology research provider commissions Cevotec’s SAMBA Pro Prepeg system L-R: Martin Lehmeier (Baumann); Kamil Nalewajka (Cevotec); Dr Dimitrios Sikoutris (Cevotec); Dr Waruna Seneviratne (NIAR); Alexander Reuss (Cevotec); Upul R Palliyaguru (NIAR); and Laura Sanchez Paredes (NIAR).

As the first Fiber Patch Placement (FPP) system on US soil, it strengthens NIAR’s leading position in aerospace and composites R&D. The system was commissioned mid-February 2022 at NIAR’s Advanced Technologies Lab for Aerospace Systems (ATLAS). This is an important step in establishing FPP technology as an advanced composites manufacturing technology for aerospace components on an international level and creates new R&D opportunities for US customers and interested parties.

NIAR provides research, design, testing, certification and training to the aerospace and manufacturing industries, FAA, Department of Defense and other government agencies. Cevotec's SAMBA system expands the institute’s portfolio in the field of automated production technologies. Since FPP enables the fully automated lay-up of very complex-shaped parts and is compatible with a broad variety of materials, it is the perfect enhancement to existing robotic production equipment such as advanced fiber placement and automated tape laying systems at NIAR.

ATLAS Director Dr Waruna Seneviratne said: “With the addition of the SAMBA system, we can now automate the manufacturing of composite parts that were geometrically too complex for automation while precisely controlling fibre orientations for optimizing part design. We are currently designing several demonstrator parts and certification protocols for showcasing the benefits of FPP for complex aerostructures.”

Thorsten Groene, CEO and Co-founder at Cevotec, added: “Together with our US partner Composite Automation, we are really proud to install a SAMBA Pro system at NIAR, the United States’ premier aviation research institute. It’s an important step to bring FPP technology to US-based composite manufacturers, and we look forward to working with NIAR on further advancing the FPP process and applications.”

Cevotec and Composite Automation will be present at the SAMPE conference and exhibition from 23-26 May in Charlotte, North Carolina, where interested parties can discuss possible collaborations regarding the new SAMBA Pro Prepreg system at NIAR. In Europe, Cevotec and NIAR will also exhibit their solutions and services at the JEC World show from 3-5 May in Paris.