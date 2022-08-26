ENGEL will use its exhibition booth to show how to save space and energy

ENGEL extends its series of linear robots for K 2022 with the new viper 4. What is currently the smallest viper model sees the Austrian injection moulding machine manufacturer and automation expert explore a new approach.

× Expand ENGEL The new viper 4

ENGEL will demonstrate how the use of low-voltage drive technology significantly boosts energy efficiency.

Available in eight sizes for nominal load-bearing capacities between three and 120kg, ENGEL’s linear robots can be adapted to the given automation task in an injection moulding operation.

The viper 4 is primarily used for picking and placing small moulded parts and designed for manipulation weights of three kilograms downstream of the swivel axis and for use on injection moulding machines with a clamping force of up to 2200kN. In simple part picking and placing tasks, the viper 4 achieves a dry cycle time of 5.5 seconds, with a picking time of less than a second.

In a standard cycle of six seconds with full strokes and the maximum possible dynamics, the energy consumption is 200Wh, meaning that the small robot consumes the same amount of energy as a legacy CAD desktop workplace. The viper 4 relies on 48-V drive technology to do this and only needs a 230-V AC single-phase power supply.

All vacuum circuits feature an energy-saving function as standard. The vacuum is controlled by a flow program to reflect requirements. Depending on the application, reducing the energy required for the vacuum circuits by up to 80 per cent. Further benefits include reduced air filter contamination and quieter robot operation, a press release stated. Eventually all ENGEL viper models will be equipped with energy-saving vacuum technology as standard.

A version of the viper 4 with a shortened Y-stroke is available for horizontal part removal on ENGEL victory or ENGEL e-motion TL injection moulding machines. It is then located lower down on the machine and can handle more than 30 per cent additional weight.

Like the larger models, the new viper 4 features the iQ motion control smart assistance system and can be fully integrated into the ENGEL injection moulding machine's CC300 control unit. It is also available as a stand-alone solution.