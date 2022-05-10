UK-based Tier 1 supplier Fablink Group has established Streamline Automotive, a new division created to meet growing demand for clean-build assembly services from OEMs, specialist brands and e-mobility start-ups.

× Expand Fablink Group Fablink launches Streamline Automotive division to boost clean manufacturing

Customers of the new division will also benefit from the group’s advanced engineering hub Fablink Technologies, which supports engineering teams from first concept study to full-scale manufacture.

Streamline Automotive will feature sub-brand Streamline E-Mobility, which is primed to accommodate increasing demand. The sub-brand will provide EV companies, start-ups, and e-mobility companies a competitive turnkey manufacturing solution for mixed material architecture including lightweight and bonded structures where lightweight components can improve battery range, vehicle performance and environmental impact.

Streamline Automotive will also provide support through purchasing and the supply chain, including Bill of Materials (BOM) establishment and sourcing strategies.

Fablink Group has established itself through OEM partnerships alongside well-known brands such as CAT, DAF, Jaguar Land Rover, JCB, Morgan and Volvo.

The family company’s reputation expands to comprehensive DFM, product development, tooling and manufacturing competencies, backed by advanced engineering capabilities.

Richard Westley, Founder and CEO of Fablink Group, said: “The launch of Streamline Automotive is a logical step for Fablink Group following a decade and a half of continuous growth and the development of our engineering and manufacturing capability and OEM customer base. We are seeing rapidly growing demand in the market, including new business enquiries from specialist car companies and EV and e-mobility start-ups who, in the absence of a manufacturing base of their own, increasingly require lightweight, energy-efficient, cost-effective and cutting-edge manufacturing and clean build solutions for their new vehicles and products.

“With the support of Fablink’s engineering, development and manufacturing resources, Streamline Automotive will provide customer engineering teams with comprehensive support from initial concept to full-scale manufacture, making us uniquely positioned to provide a turnkey solution with the breadth of our unmatched in-house expertise and capabilities.

“On a personal note, it also gives me tremendous pride to reintroduce the Streamline name to the industry. My grandfather and his brother founded a business that made lightweight panels and assemblies for the aviation and automotive industries in the 1940s, so it is fitting that the Streamline name returns to the Fablink division which will help define the future of mobility and premium automotive for our customers.”