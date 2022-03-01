FANUC has introduced the new CRX-5iA, CRX-20iA/L and CRX-25iA collaborative robots, the latest additions to its popular CRX series that includes the CRX-10iA and CRX-10iA/L collaborative robots.

× Expand FANUC FANUC expands CRX cobots line Claude Seiler using teach pendant on CRX-20iA/L.

FANUC will demonstrate all five CRX models at IREX (International Robot Exhibition), 9-12 March 2022, at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition centre.

Shinichi Tanzawa, President and CEO of FANUC Europe Corporation, said: “We see a lot of demand for collaborative robots in the European market and want to offer fitting solutions for a broad range of applications. Our cobots are designed to support every type of manufacturer – small or large – to expand their capabilities with the highest reliability.”

The latest CRX cobots complement FANUC’s existing line of CR and CRX cobots that now total 11 cobot model variations to handle products from 4-35kg. This is the most extensive line-up of easy-to-use cobots available on the market today.

The rollout of the new CRX-5iA, CRX-20iA/L and CRX-25iA cobots, which provide a 5kg, 20kg, and 25kg payload as well as a maximum reach of 994mm, 1,418mm and 1,889mm respectively, follows the CRX-10iA and CRX-10iA/L cobot models. These both feature a 10kg payload and a reach of 1,249mm and 1,418mm respectively. The five CRX models combined with FANUC’s CR series of green cobots extends FANUC’s ability to help more companies looking to automate with cobots.

The IP67 protection level dustproof and waterproof performance is standard for all five CRX models, so that customers can use them even in the harsh environment areas of the factory. Furthermore, the CRX cobots can detect external forces in the workspace, stopping safely when making contact with a person or object.

Interactive programming enables users to teach points using hand guidance or a tablet interface with drag and drop icons. The CRX can be used with a standard 100V/240V power supply, and includes energy-saving equipment with a power consumption of about 400W (with 25kg payload). The series supports several of FANUC’s advanced features including iRVision and is a perfect fit for any company looking to achieve higher efficiencies – even those that have yet to use their first robot.