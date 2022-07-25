Germany-based manufacturer of seals for wall-mounted cisterns Schauenburg Industrietechnik uses a machine from the servo-hydraulic SmartPower series from WITTMANN BATTENFELD with special automation equipment.

Schauenburg Fully automatic IM line from WITTMANN BATTENFELD to manufacture sanitary seals SmartPower 240/1330 with WITTMANN automation

The company’s main customer base consists of machine manufacturers and the automotive sector, but with a growing focus on projects supporting renewable energy generation.

Schauenburg Industrietechnik GmbH is certified according to the ISO 9001 standard and the environmental standard EN ISO 14001. Its activities include hose technology, sealing technology, profile technology, moulded rubber parts, etching and precision laser technology, as well as plastics injection moulding. The service portfolio ranges from consulting, engineering, design and prototyping to series production and assembly manufacturing, as well as the finishing and confectioning of parts.

In its injection moulding department, parts with shot weights from 1-600g are manufactured on 25 machines ranging from 350 to 2,400 kN in clamping force. This includes processes such as two-component injection moulding, insert technology, galvanising and printing. Some of the machines make their products in continuous operation around the clock seven days a week. To make this 24/7 production compatible with a five-day working week, automation of the injection molding systems is of paramount importance for Schauenburg.

The WITTMANN Group has been co-operating with Schauenburg Industrietechnik for many years in the areas of automation, materials handling and auxiliary appliances technology. In 2021, WITTMANN had the opportunity to offer Schauenburg a high-level automatic injection moulding line to produce seals for wall-mounted cisterns. A system autonomy time of 16 hours was required for this equipment, as well as a minimal footprint.

WITTMANN BATTENFELD won the contract with an overall concept consisting of a SmartPower 240/1330 servo-hydraulic injection moulding machine equipped with special hosing for the application of hot and cold water to the mould, and an automation system with buffer storage for full and empty packaging units. The space taken up by the buffer store with a total storage capacity of 70 cartons on 10 levels is no more than 6m². A lift axis takes care of handling the cartons.

Ralf Winter, COO of Schauenburg Industrietechnik, said: “WITTMANN BATTENFELD is well versed in automation technology and designed a technical solution to meet our requirements which inspired us with great confidence.” CEO Hans-Peter Niederwald added: “We were looking for a partner who was able to offer us a conclusive overall concept. WITTMANN BATTENFELD convinced us that they had the right solution.”