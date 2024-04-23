Muller Technology to launch factory automation solutions at NPE 2024

Key Highlights:

Muller Technology, a provider of factory automation solutions for the plastics industry, will expand its product offering with the launch of custom mobile robotic systems at the NPE 2024 exhibition May 6-10 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

The new factory automation solutions bridge the labour shortage gap in the U.S. plastics processing industry while also delivering greater versatility, flexibility, efficiency, and productivity.

Muller has expanded beyond traditional downstream automation, offering new Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) and Mobile Manipulators (MoMas) which significantly improve productivity, reduce OSHA recordable events, and can run seven days a week/24 hours a day for a great return on investment.

"As the manufacturing landscape continues to evolve, Muller Technology remains at the forefront of innovation, providing cutting-edge solutions to address the industry's most pressing challenges," said Carsten Eisenkrämer group CEO at Muller Technology.

"With our latest product line and service offerings, we are empowering plastics manufacturers to unlock new levels of efficiency, productivity, and profitability."

Muller will introduce its Mobile Manipulator (MoMa) which boasts innovative designs and versatility. These manipulators are an AMR combined with a collaborative robot (Cobot) including a vision-based end-of-arm tool. They are capable of operating in microprocessor clean rooms, offering customers unmatched efficiency, productivity, accuracy, and cost reductions.

The MoMa is a versatile solution that automates not only transportation of goods but also complex operations such as picking items from shelves, assembling components, or placing delicate objects. It combines the best of both worlds - the flexibility of mobile robots (AMRs) and the precision of Cobots. They are integrated into the automation process as an AMR with a purpose-built top to transport empty or full boxes or pallets around your shop to improve your operational throughput, or to perform repetitive assembly processes and then moving the goods towards the warehouse or truck.

The company has launched AMRs into their portfolio of products as a Certified System Integrator for Omron products which play a crucial role in improving manufacturing and logistics processes while significantly increasing the flexibility of production areas. AMRs minimise health and safety risks in warehouses and factories, serving as a valuable complement to drive efficiency and cost reductions in modern manufacturing and logistics processes.

Muller integrates AMRs and MoMas for a complete portfolio of technologies for turnkey automation operations for its customers. The company has partnered with Omron, an AMR manufacturer. Muller is an Omron Certified Systems Integrator for both of its operations in Fort Collins and Conthey, Switzerland.

Combined with its extensive experience in industrial automation, Muller offers plastics processors one of the industry’s most complete lines of automation solutions – from the mould via the automation systems down to case packers and automated end-of-line logistics – all out of one company, with only one contact partner.

Recent success stories further underscore Muller's commitment to driving innovation and delivering tangible manufacturing improvements. Muller recently spearheaded an AMR project that resulted in a significant increase in plant efficiency, substantial cost reductions, and the redeployment of 23 personnel to various higher-level roles within the operation.